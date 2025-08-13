G4media.ro group acquired by Titluri Quality, creating Romania’s largest digital media group

Bucharest, August 12 — Titluri Quality (a Romanian media company that owns the news platform Mediafax.ro and the Mediafax news and photo agency) announced the signing of a full acquisition agreement for the G4Media group, in a transaction marking the creation of the largest digital media conglomerate in Romania.

The new group will reach an audience of nearly 2 million unique daily users, reshaping the local online media landscape.

The G4Media group brings together the publications G4Media, Economedia, G4Food, Techrider, and Pets&Cats — well-established brands with diverse editorial profiles and active reader communities.

The media group that includes Mediafax also owns prominent outlets such as ProSport (sports news), CanCan (entertainment and celebrity news), Gândul (general news and commentary), ProMotor (automotive news), CSID — „Ce se întâmplă, doctore?” („What’s happening, doctor?”), Descoperă (science and discovery), Go4it (tech and gadgets), Ciao (lifestyle and celebrity), RaziCuLacrimi („Laughing with tears”, humor), ApropoTV (TV show website), and Liga2.ro (second-tier football news).

Through this merger, an integrated digital ecosystem is born, managing a vast, diverse, and well-segmented audience. The proposed editorial model will combine premium content, investigative journalism, economic analysis, breaking news, viral content, and quality infotainment.

“This merger reflects a maturation of Romania’s digital media market. The goal is clear: to provide relevant, professional content adapted to an audience seeking both depth and accessibility. Consolidating resources allows us to invest in editorial innovation, technological development, and expansion into new content verticals,” said Dan Tăpălagă and Cristian Pantazi (founders and editors of G4Media).

“We are honored to announce the acquisition of G4Media, a benchmark in Romanian journalism and a model of integrity, rigor, and public impact.

This stage marks for our group not just a strategic expansion but a firm commitment to an ideal: performance as a core value.

Through this acquisition, we reaffirm our belief in pluralism, responsibility, and editorial excellence. The coming years will be guided by principles of performance measured not only in numbers but also in the quality of public debate we support. And, not least, the current audience of this conglomerate is the largest in Romanian publishing, offering virtually a 360-degree horizon,” stated Radu Budeanu (CEO of Titluri Quality).

Editorial independence, guaranteed through formal agreement

All publications in the G4Media group will keep their leadership teams and editorial independence. Founders Dan Tăpălagă and Cristian Pantazi will remain actively involved in the new structure, ensuring continuity of editorial direction and respect for the principles that built G4Media.

To guarantee this, the new owner has signed an Editorial Independence Agreement, applicable to G4Media, Economedia, G4Food, Techrider, and Pets&Cats.

Key principles of the agreement:

Editorial autonomy — Editorial policy is determined exclusively by newsroom teams led by their editors-in-chief, who have the final say in all journalistic content decisions. The owner may consult with them but cannot dictate.

Prohibition of direct interference — The owner cannot directly contact newsroom staff to influence, block, or alter articles or investigations. Communication is only through the editors-in-chief.

Respect for the editorial agenda — The owner cannot force publication, removal, or modification of editorial content outside the newsroom’s decisions. There is no right of veto, review, or approval.

Ban on indirect pressure — Any form of pressure — through financiers, commercial contracts, or other channels — is considered a serious violation of the agreement.

Sanctions clause — Breaching these principles will trigger penalties detailed in an annex to the acquisition contract.

Editorial Charter as a public document — The agreement’s principles will be included in a public Editorial Charter, prominently displayed on the G4Media website and upheld as a reference in relations with readers and the new management.

The ownership structure will be made public in the coming period, once all legal and operational details are finalized after the transaction’s completion. The editorial leadership of G4Media.ro publications will remain unchanged. The immediate priority is ensuring editorial continuity and the sustainable growth of the brands in its portfolio.