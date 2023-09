BREAKING VIDEO Ucraina a lovit cu o rachetă Comandamentul Flotei ruse din Crimeea

The Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ in Russian-occupied Sevastopol is no more. This supposed to be the best protected building in all of Crimea.

The Russian air defense in Crimea has failed so epically that I hope for everyone who bought the S-400 kept the receipt for return.… pic.twitter.com/yMfcnQnRLk

— (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) September 22, 2023