LIVE Biden i-a spus lui Netanyahu că SUA nu susțin un contraatac/ Teheranul ”nu are intenția de a continua operațiunile”/ Iranul va plăti la momentul potrivit, amenință IDF/ Israelul, atacat cu 300 de drone și rachete de Iran

Spoke with @SecDef about Israel’s defensive operations in the face of Iran’s attack. We are prepared for any further threats, and are determined to defend our citizens.

Thank you to Secretary Austin and the U.S. Administration for standing boldly with Israel. pic.twitter.com/fbqqaB0ar0

— יואב גלנט – Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) April 14, 2024