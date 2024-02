Avalanșa de vești proaste pentru Kiev. Cât se mai poate apăra Ucraina?

This latest destruction of Putin's navy demonstrates that those who believe there's a stalemate in the Ukraine war are wrong!

They haven't noticed that over the past 4 months 20% of Russia's Black Sea Fleet has been destroyed.

Russia's dominance in the Black Sea is now… https://t.co/F6zRmA9Kwx

— Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) December 26, 2023