VIDEO Zelenski: Ucraina vrea să ia măsuri mai dure împotriva industriei ruseşti de armament / „Sancţiunile nu sunt suficiente. Vor fi mai multe acţiuni proprii, ucrainene, împotriva statului terorist”

Today’s Staff included a report on Russia's military-industrial complex.

We see where pressure must be ramped up to deprive Russia of means of terror.

Sanctions must be increased. Including Ukraine’s own actions.

As long as Russian agression lasts, Russian losses must be felt. pic.twitter.com/XUT8KJHPgY

