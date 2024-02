VIDEO Zelenski a vizitat linia frontului și întâlnit cu soldații brigăzii care apără Kupiansk

In the Kharkiv region today. Battalion command post of the 14th Mechanized Brigade "Prince Roman the Great," which is defending Kupyansk.

We discussed important issues with the brigade commander, spoke with the warriors, and presented them with awards. It is always an honor to…

