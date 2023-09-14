SOURCES President Klaus Iohannis aims to become High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy / The proposal should be made after the European elections by Prime Minister Ciolacu

President Klaus Iohannis aims to be appointed High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy and European Policies in the future European Commission to be formed after the European Parliament elections next summer, multiple European political sources told G4Media.ro.

According to these, the President’s wish has already been communicated to the coalition leaders. After the European Parliament elections scheduled for June 2024, appointments to the next Commission will be made according to the political weight of the major political groups: the populists (EPP), socialists (PES) and liberals (Renew Europe).

„If the presidency of the future European Commission will be held by the EPP, as it is now, then there is little chance that the second most important position in the Commission, such as that of High Representative, will be held by a representative of the Popular Party, as is the case of Mr Iohannnis”, the sources quoted told G4Media.ro.

However, if it comes to that, President Klaus Iohannis will need the support of Prime Minister Ciolacu. The appointment to the Commission is technically made by the Government, after prior negotiation in the European Council and between the major political groups. President Iohannis officially ends his term in December 2024. The procedures for forming the next European Commission could last until autumn next year.

According to liberal sources, the EPP Congress in Bucharest before the European Parliament elections is also linked to Klaus Iohannis’ desire to become EU High Representative for Foreign Policy. President Iohannis would hope to be announced in tandem with the future candidate for the European Commission presidency.

Klaus Iohannis has so far considered several important positions in Brussels, including President of the European Council (which brings together EU heads of state and government, where political decisions are taken) and NATO Secretary General.

Who has served as EU High Representative

Josep Borrell (in office since 2019) – Spain’s left-wing party. He was President of the European Parliament (2004 – 2007) and has been Foreign Minister and Minister of Public Works in Spain.

Federica Mogherini (in office 2014-2019) – left-wing party of Italy. Former Foreign Minister of Italy and Member of Parliament.

Catherine Ashton (2009 – 2014) – UK left-wing party. Previously she was European Commissioner for Trade and Leader of the House of Lords.

The post was introduced by the Treaty of Amsterdam. The Treaty provided that the Secretary-General of the Council of the European Union should have „the function of High Representative for the Common Foreign and Security Policy”. Javier Solana (Spain) thus became the first permanent High Representative. Initially, the post had a much more limited scope than the current one, created in 2009 by the Lisbon Treaty.