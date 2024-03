VIDEO Opt morţi şi doi dispăruţi în sud-vestul Japoniei, în urma răsturnării unei nave cisternă sud-coreeană cu 980 de tone de acid acrilic la bord

#BREAKING : S.Korean-flagged tanker capsizes off coast in west Japan, 4 rescued

There were 11 crew on board the tanker, Keoyoung Sun, including two South Koreans and nine other foreign nationals#SouthKorea #tanker #capsize #Coast #Japan #rescue

📹 -nhk_news pic.twitter.com/LVh1GajIMT

— mishikasingh (@mishika_singh) March 20, 2024