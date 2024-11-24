Live updates: Romanian presidential election turnout and results, including diaspora and sociological insights
G4Media Launches Real-Time Presidential Election Coverage
G4Media has unveiled a special section dedicated to tracking the presidential elections, allowing users to monitor turnout trends both within Romania and among the diaspora. Starting Sunday evening, as soon as voting concludes, live results for presidential candidates will be available.
Access the special section here for election turnout and results
The special section provides detailed insights, including the breakdown of votes by area (rural vs. urban), rankings of top-performing and lowest-performing counties, voting statistics for each locality, and sociological details such as voter demographics by age and gender.
Voting for the presidential elections has already commenced in the diaspora, where polling will continue for three days.
Presidential Candidates
- Marcel Ciolacu – Leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD)
- George Simion – Representative of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR)
- Elena Lasconi – Candidate from Save Romania Union (USR)
- Nicolae Ciucă – Representing the National Liberal Party (PNL)
- Kelemen Hunor – Candidate from the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR)
- Cristian Terheș – Romanian Conservative National Party (PNCR)
- Silviu Predoiu – From the National Action League Party (LAN)
- Sebastian Constantin Popescu – Leader of the New Romania Party (PNR)
- Alexandra Beatrice Bertalan-Păcuraru – National Dignity Alternative Party (PADN)
- Călin Georgescu
- Mircea Geoană (NATO Deputy Secretary-General and former PSD leader)
- Ana Birchall (Former Justice Minister and diplomat)
- Cristian Diaconescu (Former Minister of Foreign Affairs)
- Ludovic Orban – Leader of the Force of the Right Party (endorsed Elena Lasconi by withdrawing his candidacy)
