BREAKING: Romanian presidential hopeful Călin Georgescu detained by prosecutors amid investigation into Russian ties and armed mercenaries

On Wednesday, prosecutors from Romania’s General Prosecutor’s Office detained Călin Georgescu while he was driving and took him in for questioning. He is a suspect in a case linked to an extensive investigation into mercenary activities involving Horațiu Potra.

According to sources close to the investigation, Georgescu is being questioned as a suspect in a case concerning his alleged involvement in a fascist organization and the public promotion of controversial ideologies, including those of Marshal Ion Antonescu (Romania’s World War II leader and Nazi ally).

The moment of Georgescu’s detention was filmed and later shared online by American influencer Mario Nawfal, a known supporter of Georgescu. Shortly afterward, George Simion, leader of the far-right AUR party, mobilized his party’s parliamentarians to gather in front of the General Prosecutor’s Office, vowing to remain there as long as necessary—potentially until midnight.

Simion denounced the detention as “an abuse of the totalitarian state” and accused authorities of trying to prevent Georgescu from officially submitting his candidacy for Romania’s upcoming presidential elections. “We are here to ensure that no laws are broken and that an innocent man is not unjustly detained or arrested. We expect anything from these abusers,” he stated.

Meanwhile, AUR politician Anamaria Gavrilă called for protests, urging supporters to rally behind Georgescu: “We need you to stand behind us.” Georgescu himself arrived at the General Prosecutor’s Office on crutches, dressed in a blue jacket and red pants. His communications team later posted a statement on Facebook, condemning the authorities’ actions: “Where is democracy now? Where are the partners who should defend it?”

The investigation into Georgescu coincides with large-scale searches conducted at locations linked to mercenary leader Horațiu Potra, who leads the security team for Georgescu’s campaign. Prosecutors uncovered a cache of weapons, assault ammunition, and over one million dollars hidden in a safe.

Authorities have also documented multiple connections between Georgescu’s inner circle and Russian interests. According to investigators, Potra has direct ties to Russian influence networks and the notorious Wagner paramilitary group. Flight records show that on September 6, 2024, Potra traveled from Moscow to Dubai. Additional images place him both in Moscow and at the Russian Embassy.

Further raising suspicions, Potra shared a public post from central Moscow that received a comment from Ioan Lup—identified as “Wagner’s chief”—suggesting a direct link between Potra’s network and the Wagner Group.

Another key figure in Georgescu’s inner circle is Marin Burcea, a former French Foreign Legion fighter known as “The Sniper.” After leaving the military, Burcea aligned himself with Eugen Sechila, leader of a Romanian neo-legionary movement, and went into business with Dorina Mihai.

According to G4Media sources, Mihai has multiple connections to Chechen military figures linked to Ramzan Kadyrov (Chechnya’s leader) and General Zamid Alievich Chalaev. On social media, Mihai has posted pro-Vladimir Putin messages and pictures alongside Chechen soldiers. Notably, her Facebook profile features a portrait of Colonel Zamid Chalaev, the commander of the Russian Interior Ministry’s elite police unit in Chechnya—known as the “Akhmat Kadyrov Regiment”—which played a role in the siege of Mariupol and the Azovstal steel plant in Ukraine.

Recently, Mihai was spotted in Dubai in the company of Chechen special forces members fighting under Kadyrov’s direct command.

More updates to follow.