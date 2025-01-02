Călin Georgescu challenges the annulment of the presidential elections at the European Human Rights Court, demands a second round with Lasconi

Călin Georgescu has filed a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against the decision of Romania’s Constitutional Court (CCR) to annul the presidential elections. According to a document reviewed by G4Media, Georgescu is requesting the ECHR to compel the Romanian state to organize a second-round election between him and Elena Lasconi (a journalist-turned-politician, currently a mayor in Romania).

Georgescu has asked the ECHR to expedite the case and is seeking the following remedies:

Suspension of the CCR decision: Halt the annulment of the elections until the ECHR resolves the case. Resumption of the electoral process: Direct the Romanian government to resume the elections, upholding the results of the first round, and organize a runoff between him and Lasconi. Restoration of trust in the electoral process: Require the Romanian state to take measures to address moral and democratic damages and rebuild confidence in the electoral system.

In the ECHR filing, Georgescu argues that his right to free elections was violated through the suspension of the second round and the invalidation of votes without conclusive evidence. He also cites the absence of a transparent and consultative process, which he claims violates his right to a fair trial, and the lack of a national mechanism to contest the CCR decision.

Context:

On December 31, 2024, Judge Cristina Ardeleanu of the Bucharest Court of Appeals rejected Georgescu’s request for the second-round election as unfounded. This decision is not final and may be appealed to Romania’s High Court of Cassation and Justice.

This story is developing and will be updated as new details emerge.