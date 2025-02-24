Over 1,000 Facebook pages spread disinformation, alarmism, pro-Russian narratives and pseudo-science while promoting candidate Călin Georgescu – online community sounds the alarm

A network of internet users monitoring online disinformation has identified over 1,000 Facebook pages and groups that systematically spread pseudo-scientific, pseudo-religious, or political propaganda content in a spam-like manner. Data analyzed by Edupedu.ro reveals that these pages have amassed tens or even hundreds of thousands of followers and are sometimes managed from outside Romania.

According to findings compiled by the public and open Facebook group “AI de noi,” a significant number of these pages carry a religious theme, encouraging engagement with posts like “Like this and God will help you,” “Your ‘Amen’ will save you,” or “I did this, but no one appreciates me.” These tactics aim to maximize reach and keep users trapped in a disinformation bubble. However, the implications go beyond just that.

It is important to note that the individuals behind this data compilation remain anonymous, as this is an informal, collective effort by internet users committed to fighting disinformation. According to the group’s coordinators, members report fake news and misleading content to Facebook, citing Romanian and European legislation on digital protection, in hopes that the social network will take action to remove such posts.

Facebook’s apparent inaction on these pages poses multiple risks, as the platform benefits from user engagement regardless of content quality. These pages not only push disinformation but also promote pro-Russian narratives, pseudo-science, pseudo-religious messaging, and political propaganda, particularly in support of former pro-Russian presidential candidate Călin Georgescu. The titles of these pages often mislead users, suggesting patriotic or spiritual content when, in reality, they serve as vehicles for distorted information – PHOTO GALLERY below.

You can read the original article in Romanian here.

In other words, the page administrators exploit names with nationalist or religious resonance to attract users searching for patriotic or spiritual content, only to expose them to false or manipulated narratives disguised as traditional or moral values.

Many of the pages analyzed by Edupedu.ro show signs of artificial engagement, with interactions from accounts bearing Romanian or Asian-sounding names (e.g., “Cheng” from Brăila – Romanian city, “Maricica” – Romanian name – from Vietnam), indicating possible bot activity. Additionally, these pages often redirect users to websites masquerading as news outlets but which, in reality, are anonymous, clickbait-driven platforms with zero journalistic credibility and potential security risks for users’ devices (phones, tablets, laptops, etc.).

