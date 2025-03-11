What Călin Georgescu said about Donald Trump in the summer of 2024. „He’s not what he used to be” / JD Vance and Giorgia Meloni – „viruses” and „fake sovereignists”

Călin Georgescu, who now presents himself as a supporter of Donald Trump’s policies, had a completely different opinion about the American president less than a year ago, stating that Trump “is not what he used to be.” Regarding U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who openly criticized the cancellation of Romania’s presidential elections, Georgescu said in the summer of 2024 that he was “a virus.”

Antena 3 (a Romanian news network) uncovered a podcast recorded in the summer of 2024 in which Călin Georgescu claimed that the attempted assassination of the American president was merely a “Hollywood PR stunt,” that Trump “is not what he used to be,” and that the slogan “Make America Great Again” had turned into “Make Israel Great Again.”

Regarding JD Vance, Georgescu made an antisemitic reference, alleging that “he changed his name from Baumann,” claiming this as the reason why U.S. foreign policy was supposedly aligned with Israel’s interests.

In this podcast, Georgescu also reiterated a conspiracy theory suggesting that the Twin Towers in New York were not brought down by terrorists but by the U.S. government.

What Georgescu Said in July 2024

Călin Georgescu made these remarks in Ringul Politic (a political podcast), published on Facebook (source: Antena 3).

„You see, Americans have realized that it’s easier to change presidents in other countries than to change their own. That’s the big picture. Even Trump is not what he used to be. I remember his 2016 speech on sovereignty compared to now—there’s a huge difference. The Trump of 2016 spoke of sovereignty; now it’s a different story. One thing is certain: during his first term, there was genuine peace—four years with no conflict, no war. But now, with the appointment of Vice President JD Vance, who changed his name from Baumann, and especially after Trump’s recent statements, MAGA has turned into MIGA—Make Israel Great Again. That’s what I gather from some of his statements. And as for the so-called assassination attempt (on Donald Trump—editor’s note)… it’s as true as saying American sweeteners are harmless, that Princess Diana died in a car accident, or that the Twin Towers collapsed because of terrorists.”

With these remarks, Călin Georgescu indicated his belief in conspiracy theories regarding both Princess Diana’s death and the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York.

In his view, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and U.S. Vice President JD Vance were nothing more than “viruses” and “fake sovereignists.”

Călin Georgescu’s Remarks on the Political System

“There are no real elections—this is something the Romanian people haven’t understood for 35 years. That’s why we keep losing, and that’s why these fake sovereignists and nationalists keep emerging, like the ‘Meloni virus.’ It’s a battle between darkness and light. The only thing the Romanian people need to understand is that we need a system change—the whole system is sick. If you want progress, you have to take part in changing it, and that means a change in mentality. That’s essential. When you go down the false road of the illusion of prosperity, it’s like what Guy Debord described in The Society of the Spectacle—once the spectacle appears, separation follows. That’s exactly what happened with the Trump event, this Hollywood show. People became divided—was it an attack? Was it not an attack? This separation allows them to control everything. It’s the perfect way to proletarianize everyone. You can see it clearly with these fake sovereignists and nationalists. Do you know what the real virus is? Not COVID, that’s for sure. The only virus today is the Meloni virus—it’s spread to Argentina, Mexico, and even Romania. Some people proudly align themselves with Meloni, but it’s just another virus, just like JD Vance and others in America who are keeping the spectacle alive.”