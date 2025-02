VIDEO Forţele ucrainene au doborât cu o dronă un obuzier autopropulsat nord-coreean М-1978 Koksan

⚡️Ukrainian defenders destroyed the North Korean Koksan self-propelled gun for the first time in Luhansk region.

— BLYSKAVKA (@blyskavka_ua) February 18, 2025