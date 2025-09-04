Compania de asigurări Hellas Direct aduce inițiativa Safe Roads project în Piatra Neamț

Inițiativa Safe Roads project, lansată de compania de asigurări Hellas Direct, a ajuns și în Piatra Neamț.Drumul zilnic spre școală a mii de elevi este acum mai sigur și mai accesibil. Datorită acestui proiect, trecerile de pietoni sunt acum mai bine marcate, mai bine semnalizate și au o infrastructură adaptată nevoilor elevilor.

După Brașov, Târgu Jiu și Oradea, Safe Roads project a ajuns acum și la Piatra Neamț. Aici, 25 de treceri de pietoni amplasate în zone cu trafic intens, în apropierea unităților de învățământ, au fost modernizate conform celor mai stricte standarde tehnice. Intervențiile includ marcaje vizibile, covorașe antiderapante și semnalizare rutieră adaptată, gândite pentru a crește siguranța pietonilor și a reduce riscul de accidente.

„Safe Roads project e felul nostru de a ne implica activ în comunitățile din care facem parte și de a arăta că ne pasă, de a spune că suntem aici ca să facem o diferență reală”, a declarat Alexis Pantazis, cofondator și director executiv Hellas Direct. „Pentru noi, prevenția este cea mai bună formă de protecție. Prin Safe Roads project, vrem să le oferim copiilor un drum la școală mai sigur și părinților mai multă liniște.”, completează Emilios Markou, cofondator și director executiv Hellas Direct.

„Parteneriatul cu Hellas Direct aduce un beneficiu real pentru comunitatea noastră și vreau să le mulțumesc în numele tuturor pietrenilor pentru modernizarea celor 25 de treceri de pietoni din Piatra-Neamț. Este un proiect cu adevărat important, pentru că vizează zonele cele mai sensibile din oraș – trecerile din apropierea unităților de învățământ și din cartierele cu trafic intens. Zi de zi, aproape 3.000 de elevi traversează aceste străzi pentru a ajunge la școală, iar acum o fac într-un mediu mai sigur, pe treceri vizibile, bine marcate și adaptate celor mai stricte standarde de siguranță rutieră. Este o investiție care nu înseamnă doar infrastructură, ci liniște pentru părinți și protecție pentru copii.”, a declarat Adrian Niță, Primarul municipiului Piatra-Neamț.

Impactul este direct și măsurabil. Aproape 3.000 de elevi din Piatra Neamț beneficiază acum de o infrastructură mai sigură în drumul lor spre școală. Printre unitățile vizate se numără Colegiul Național „Petru Rareș”, Liceul Teologic Ortodox, Școala Gimnazială nr. 11, Școala Gimnazială „Daniela Cuciuc”, Școala Gimnazială nr. 8 și Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Leonida”, dar și grădinițe și creșe frecventate zilnic de cei mai mici pietoni ai orașului.

Compania își propune ca, la nivel național, să modernizeze treceri de pietoni în multiple orașe din țară, ceea ce înseamnă drumuri mai sigure pentru zeci de mii de elevi.

Safe Roads project face parte din angajamentul Hellas Direct de a construi un viitor mai sigur pentru comunitățile din România, fără costuri din partea bugetelor locale, inițiativa fiind implementată în parteneriat cu autoritățile locale. Dincolo de produse de asigurare, compania investește în soluții care aduc beneficii reale oamenilor, care reafirmă că protecția începe prin prevenție și prin grijă față de cei mai vulnerabili.

Pentru mai multe informații despre inițiativă, vizitați www.hellasdirect.ro/safe-roads

EN:

Insurance company Hellas Direct brings its Safe Roads Project to Piatra Neamț

The Safe Roads project initiative launched by the insurance company Hellas Direct has now reached Piatra Neamț. The daily journey to school is now safer and more accessible for thousands of children. Thanks to the project, crosswalks near schools have been upgraded with clearer markings, improved signage, and infrastructure designed with students’ needs in mind.

After Brașov, Târgu Jiu, and Oradea, the Safe Roads Project has now been implemented in Piatra Neamț as well. Here, 25 pedestrian crossings located in high-traffic areas around schools and kindergartens have been modernized to meet the highest technical standards. The upgrades include high-visibility markings, anti-slip surfaces, and enhanced road signage, all designed to increase pedestrian safety and reduce the risk of accidents.

“The Safe Roads project is our way of actively engaging in the communities we are part of, our way of caring, of being determined to make a real difference,” said Alexis Pantazis, co-founder and Executive Director at Hellas Direct. “For us, prevention is the best form of protection. With the Safe Roads project, we want to give children a safer journey to school, and give parents greater peace of mind,” added Emilios Markou, co-founder and Executive Director at Hellas Direct.

“The partnership with Hellas Direct brings a real benefit to our community and I want to thank them in the name of all citizens of Piatra Neamț for modernising the 25 pedestrian crossings in our city. It is a truly important project, as it focuses on the most sensitive areas in Piatra Neamț: the pedestrian crossings near schools and the neighbourhoods with high intensity traffic. Daily, nearly 3.000 students cross these streets to go to school, and now they can do it in a safer environment, on visible crossings, properly marked and adapted to the strictest standards of road safety. It is an investment that does not only mean infrastructure, but peace of mind for parents and protection for the children.”, declared Adrian Niță, the mayor of Piatra Neamț.

The impact is both direct and measurable. Nearly 3,000 students in Piatra Neamț now benefit from safer infrastructureon their way to school. Among the institutions included in the project are Colegiul Național Petru Rareș, the Orthodox Theological High School, Școala Gimnazială Nr. 11, Școala Gimnazială Daniela Cuciuc, Școala Gimnazială Nr. 8, and Liceul Tehnologic Dimitrie Leonida, as well as several kindergartens and nurseries attended daily by the youngest pedestrians.

Nationally, the company aims to modernize pedestrian crossings across several cities in Romania, directly improving safety for thousands of students.

The Safe Roads project is part of Hellas Direct’s long-term commitment to building a safer future for Romanian communities, with no cost to the local budgets, an initiative carried out in partnership with local authorities. Beyond insurance products, the company invests in solutions that bring real benefits to people, reinforcing the belief that protection starts with prevention and with care for the most vulnerable.

For more information about the initiative: www.hellasdirect.ro/safe-roads