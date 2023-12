BREAKING Olanda anunţă că este de acord cu aderarea Bulgariei la Schengen / Austria rămâne singura țară UE care se mai opune aderării României și Bulgariei la spațiul european de liberă circulație

Happy to announce that today the 🇳🇱 government informed the Parliament of its support for Schengen accession of Bulgaria. NL already expressed its support for full application of Schengen acquis to România in December 2022. My congrats to both countries for the good work done! 🥳

— NL in Romania 🇳🇱🇷🇴 / Amb Willemijn van Haaften (@NLinRomania) December 15, 2023