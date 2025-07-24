BREAKING Agenția de rating Standard&Poor’s a confirmat ratingul de țară pentru România, cu perspectivă negativă / România a evitat retrogradarea în categoria junk, nerecomandată investițiilor / Este un prim semnal pozitiv după măsurile luate pentru a diminua deficitul bugetar

S&P Global Ratings a reconfirmat ratingurile suverane ale României la nivelurile ‘BBB-‘ pentru datorii pe termen lung și ‘A-3’ pentru datorii pe termen scurt, atât în valută, cât și în moneda locală, potrivit unui comunicat al agenției de rating. Perspectivele rămân negative, reflectând riscuri persistente legate de sustenabilitatea finanțelor publice, în ciuda măsurilor recente de consolidare fiscală adoptate de noul guvern.

De ce e important? Ratingul de țară au o influență majoră asupra capacității unui guvern de a se împrumuta și asupra dobânzilor la care se împrumută. Deficitul bugetar record produs de guvernele PSD-PNL conduse de Marcel Ciolacu și Nicolae Ciucă au provocat temerea partenerilor instituționali că situația este nesustenabilă și că România riscă retrgradarea în categoria ”junk”, adică țară nerecomandabilă pentru investiții

De remarcat că agenția Standard&Poor’s avea programată evaluarea României pe data de 10 octombrie. Agenția a explicat în comunicat că a devansat calendarul datorită măsurilor de consolidare fiscală anunțate de noul guvern.

Motivul principal al reafirmării ratingurilor este adoptarea unui plan ambițios de consolidare fiscală de către noul guvern condus de Ilie-Gavril Bolojan, sprijinit de o majoritate parlamentară largă. Totuși, S&P avertizează că implementarea acestor măsuri este expusă riscurilor politice și economice, iar traiectoria fiscală pe termen mediu, în special după 2026, rămâne incertă.

Punctele-cheie ale comunicatului S&P:

Deficitul bugetar este estimat să scadă de la 9,3% din PIB în 2024, la 7,7% în 2025 și 6,4% în 2026.

Economia încetinește: creșterea reală a PIB este proiectată la doar 0,3% în 2025.

Inflația este în creștere și ar putea ajunge la aproape 9% în următoarele luni.

Datoria publică netă va depăși 60% din PIB până în 2027.

Deficitul de cont curent va rămâne ridicat, dar va fi parțial acoperit de fonduri UE.

S&P avertizează că ratingul ar putea fi retrogradat dacă măsurile de consolidare nu sunt implementate eficient sau dacă se înregistrează o deteriorare semnificativă a poziției externe a României. Pe de altă parte, o îmbunătățire semnificativă a poziției fiscale și externe ar putea duce la stabilizarea perspectivei.

Comunicatul S&P:

Alegerea recentă a președintelui Nicusor Dan și formarea unui nou guvern sub conducerea prim-ministrului Ilie-Gavril Bolojan au pus, pentru moment, capăt unei perioade prelungite de incertitudine în materie de politici publice.

Noul guvern a anunțat măsuri ample de consolidare fiscală, atât pe partea de venituri, cât și de cheltuieli, despre care estimăm că vor contribui la reducerea deficitului bugetar la aproximativ 7,7% din PIB în 2025 și 6,4% din PIB în 2026, de la 9,3% în 2024.

Aceste măsuri sunt adoptate într-un context macroeconomic dificil, marcat de o economie în încetinire, inflație ridicată și în creștere, precum și un deficit de cont curent mare. De asemenea, vedem provocări politice în implementarea planului de consolidare fiscală.

Am reafirmat ratingul suveran al României la nivelul ‘BBB-/A-3’. Perspectivele rămân negative.

Acțiune privind ratingul

Pe 23 iulie 2025, S&P Global Ratings a reafirmat ratingurile suverane ale României la nivelurile ‘BBB-/A-3’ pentru datoria în valută și în moneda locală, pe termen lung și scurt. Perspectivele rămân negative.

Ca rating suveran (așa cum este definit în Regulamentul european 1060/2009 privind agențiile de rating), ratingurile României sunt supuse unor restricții de publicare prevăzute în articolul 8a, inclusiv publicarea conform unui calendar prestabilit (vezi „Calendarul datelor de publicare a ratingurilor suverane EMEA pentru 2025 – Actualizare de mijloc de an”, publicat pe 2 iulie 2025, pe RatingsDirect). Abaterile de la acest calendar sunt permise doar în circumstanțe limitate și trebuie justificate în detaliu. În acest caz, abaterea este cauzată de măsurile de consolidare fiscală anunțate de noul guvern.

Perspective

Perspectivele negative reflectă opinia noastră că riscurile privind finanțele publice ale României vor rămâne ridicate în următorii ani, în ciuda măsurilor anunțate de consolidare fiscală.

Scenariu negativ

Am putea retrograda ratingul în următorii doi ani dacă parcursul consolidării fiscale se abate semnificativ de la așteptările noastre. Acest lucru s-ar putea întâmpla dacă măsurile guvernamentale sunt insuficiente sau dacă creșterea economică slabă le reduce eficiența.

De asemenea, am putea reduce ratingul dacă datoria externă a țării crește semnificativ peste nivelurile prognozate sau dacă condițiile de finanțare ale deficitului de cont curent se deteriorează, în special în cazul întârzierii semnificative a fondurilor UE.

Scenariu pozitiv

Am putea revizui perspectiva la „stabilă” dacă deficitele fiscale și externe ale României s-ar reduce substanțial, susținute de o relansare a creșterii economice.

Fundament

Alegerea lui Nicosur Dan ca președinte în mai, urmată de formarea unui guvern condus de Ilie-Gavril Bolojan, a pus capăt unei perioade îndelungate de instabilitate politică și lipsă de direcție în materie de politici publice. Guvernul beneficiază de o majoritate parlamentară largă, care i-a permis adoptarea unor măsuri semnificative de consolidare fiscală. Impactul bugetar total este estimat la 1,1% din PIB în 2025 și 3,5% din PIB în 2026, împărțit relativ egal între măsuri de venituri și cheltuieli.

În opinia noastră, aceste măsuri vor reduce deficitul la sub 7,7% din PIB în 2025 și 6,4% în 2026, de la 9,3% în 2024 – cel mai ridicat nivel din 2009. În plus, guvernul intenționează să adopte alte două pachete de reforme în lunile următoare, care ar putea contribui suplimentar, deși într-o măsură mai mică, la consolidarea fiscală.

Consolidarea fiscală și eforturile de reformă, în linie cu Planul Național de Redresare și Reziliență (PNRR), ar trebui să accelereze accesarea fondurilor UE. România este încă eligibilă pentru aproximativ 18 miliarde de euro (circa 5% din PIB estimat pe 2025) prin Mecanismul de Redresare și Reziliență (RRF), și peste 26 miliarde euro (peste 7% din PIB) prin Cadrul Financiar Multianual 2021–2027. Aceste fonduri vor sprijini creșterea economică și vor contribui la finanțarea deficitului extern în următorii ani.

Totuși, considerăm că provocările economice și politice ar putea submina agenda guvernamentală ambițioasă, iar strategia fiscală după 2026 rămâne incertă.

Context economic dificil

Creșterea economică a încetinit semnificativ, iar măsurile de consolidare vor pune presiune suplimentară asupra economiei – prognozăm o creștere de doar 0,3% în 2025 și 1,3% în 2026.

Deficitul de cont curent va rămâne ridicat, în medie 7,5% din PIB între 2025-2028.

Inflația, deja printre cele mai ridicate din Europa Centrală și de Est, este estimată să ajungă în jur de 9% în următoarele luni.

BNR va avea dificultăți în relaxarea politicii monetare, în ciuda încetinirii economiei.

Profil instituțional și economic

Noul guvern a adoptat rapid un set de măsuri ambițioase – cele mai ample de după criza financiară din 2008.

Măsurile fiscale vor reduce deficitul, dar vor contribui și la încetinirea economiei.

Pe plan pozitiv, agenda guvernului va debloca fondurile europene.

Alegerile extinse din 2024 s-au încheiat cu o rerulare a scrutinului prezidențial după decizia Curții Constituționale de anulare a primului tur, invocând interferențe externe. Nicosur Dan, candidat independent, l-a învins pe George Simion în turul doi. Guvernul anterior condus de Marcel Ciolacu a demisionat după ce candidatul său a eșuat să ajungă în turul doi. Ilie-Gavril Bolojan a fost numit ulterior prim-ministru.

Guvernul actual este format din PSD, PNL, USR, UDMR și un grup de independenți – care împreună dețin aproape două treimi din Parlament. Totuși, implementarea agendei ambițioase și planul de consolidare vor pune la încercare coeziunea coaliției. Mandatul lui Bolojan se va încheia la finalul lui 2026, în baza unui acord de rotație cu PSD, ceea ce aruncă incertitudine asupra politicii fiscale post-2026, mai ales în perspectiva alegerilor din 2028.

Alte aspecte esențiale

Consolidarea fiscală va afecta o economie deja slabă – prognoza de creștere a fost redusă drastic.

Investițiile publice susținute de fonduri UE ar putea stimula economia pe termen mediu.

Tendințele demografice negative persistă – populația aptă de muncă scade cu 1,1% pe an și riscă să afecteze creșterea economică în lipsa reformelor.

Profil de performanță și flexibilitate

Deficitele vor scădea sub 6% până în 2028, dar datoria netă va depăși 60% din PIB, iar cheltuielile cu dobânzile vor trece de 9% din veniturile guvernului.

Inflația este estimată să urce la aproape 9%, determinată de creșterea prețurilor la electricitate, TVA și accize.

Deficitul de cont curent va rămâne ridicat, dar va fi parțial acoperit de fonduri UE.

Măsurile de consolidare includ:

Reducerea investițiilor publice finanțate din surse interne (0,5% din PIB în 2025).

Creșteri de accize și TVA, cu un impact de 0,4% în 2025 și 1,1% în 2026.

Alte majorări de taxe, inclusiv bancară și de sănătate (0,1% în 2025, 0,4% în 2026).

Tăieri de prime în sectorul public și reduceri în educație și sănătate (0,1% în 2025 și 0,3% în 2026).

Înghețarea salariilor în sectorul public în 2026 (1,4% din PIB).

Totuși, există riscuri privind eficiența acestor măsuri, mai ales din cauza efectelor secundare economice și a slabei performanțe a măsurilor anterioare. Strategia fiscală după 2027 este incertă, în special în contextul schimbării premierului în 2026.

