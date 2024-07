VIDEO Fleșa celebrei catedrale din Rouen, veche de aproape 1.000 de ani, în flăcări

BREAKING:

A fire has erupted in the spire of the Notre Dame Cathedral in the French city Rouen.

It’s one of France’s most beautiful and important cathedrals.

Work started on it in 1080 and it was finished around 1200.

