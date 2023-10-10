SOURCES: Volodimir Zelenski’s speech in the Romanian Parliament could be cancelled / Șoșoacă threatened that „it will be bad if Zelenski comes to Parliament”, George Simion mocked the Ukrainian President

Parliament leaders decided on Tuesday not to hold the joint sitting originally called for today in honor of Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski, parliamentary sources told G4Media. Other parliamentary sources said it was likely just a postponement for security reasons.

On Tuesday morning, Parliament’s original schedule called for a joint sitting at 17.00, with President Zelenski due to address the assembled Parliament. An internal parliamentary memo consulted by G4Media showed that the Presidential Administration had cancelled the Ukrainian President’s speech.

It should be noted that Zelenski has given speeches to parliament on all his foreign visits.

In Romania, Zelenski’s possible visit led to a series of threats from Diana Șoșoaca, the senator accused of pro-Russian attitudes.

„It will be bad if Zelensky comes to the parliament,” said Șoșoaca in a video clip before Zelensky’s visit to Romania.

George Simion announced in an ironic Facebook post that Zelenski will no longer give a speech in Parliament: „It is with a heavy heart that we announce that the brave Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelinski will no longer come to the Romanian Parliament today”.

Moreover, Simion wrote in a commentary, „100% true, the little people got scared”.

AUR supporters applauded George Simion’s post in Facebook comments and posted negative comments about the Ukrainian president, such as „the clown has no place here, he has no place here”.