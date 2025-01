Simona Halep va juca și în proba de dublu de la Transylvania Open 2025

This is going to be a treat!

Simona Halep and Ana Bogdan, the tournament 2021 and 2024 finalists, will team up for doubles at Transylvania Open 😍

Be there!#TO2025 🧛‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hRdOLSzoWn

— Transylvania Open (@TransylvaniaOpn) January 31, 2025