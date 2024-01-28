Ploiești Court of Appeals halts Cosma family’s corruption case ignoring EU court’s prescription rulings; Romania faces EU Commission sanctions, warns former European Tribunal judge

Rationale for the Final Decision of January 18, 2024 – The Ploiești Court of Appeal ends criminal proceedings against the Cosma Family due to statute of limitations, ignoring EU Court of Justice decisions on prescription in corruption cases.

The definitive decision made on January 18, 2024, by the Ploiești Court of Appeal, which terminated the criminal process due to the statute of limitations in the case of former Prahova County Council President Mircea Cosma and his son, former deputy Vlad Cosma (both from the PSD party), shows that the court did not consider the decisions of the European Union Court of Justice (CJEU) regarding prescription, not even the most recent ruling from January 9, 2024, which refers to corruption cases.

Former PSD baron Mircea Cosma escaped his first-instance conviction of 8 years imprisonment for corruption, and his son avoided a 5-year detention sentence. They were accused of accepting a bribe of one million dollars to award snow removal contracts to favored companies.

What the CJEU said on January 9, 2024, in Case C-131/23

The European Court of Justice confirmed that the decisions of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) regarding prescription apply even in corruption cases. However, it ruled that the decision of the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ÎCCJ) to interpret the CCR decisions, which extends the period in which cases are prescribed more quickly, should not apply.

The CJEU stated that courts can apply the CCR decisions regarding prescription in the period 2018 – 2022, but they cannot apply the ICCJ decision, which extends this period back to February 1, 2014 – the date of the new Penal Code’s enactment – based on the principle of the more favorable penal law.

In other words, the CJEU decided that criminal acts are prescribed more quickly only in the period 2018 – 2022, as a result of the CCR decisions, not in the period 2014 – 2018, as the ICCJ decided.

On July 24, 2023, the CJEU had given a similar verdict in case C-107/23. However, Romanian courts concluded that the CJEU’s decision in case C-107/23 only referred to cases of European funds fraud, tax evasion, and smuggling. Therefore, the CJEU – at the request of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) and the Brașov Court of Appeal – returned with similar clarifications in case C-131/23 regarding corruption cases. The European court’s decision on January 9, 2024, was taken by the Romanian magistrate at the CJEU, Octavia Spineanu Matei.

What the Ploiești Court of Appeal decided a week later, on January 18, 2024

The Ploiești Court of Appeal decided to cease the criminal proceedings against the Cosma family due to the statute of limitations.

This decision was made although the DNA asked the panel of judges to apply the CJEU decisions and explained that the course of the prescription was interrupted by the first-instance High Court’s conviction sentence on November 1, 2016, as stated in the Ploiești Court of Appeal’s rationale. At that time, Cosma Sr. received an 8-year prison sentence, and Cosma Jr. – 5 years of effective detention.

Therefore, the CCR decided – and the CJEU confirmed – that there is no special prescription in the period 2018 – 2022, only a general prescription.

The general prescription means that, if a definitive verdict is not reached within a certain period, the accused escapes due to the intervention of the prescription. The prescription periods for the Cosma case were 8 and 10 years. Therefore, some acts were prescribed in the interval 2013 – 2021, and others in the period 2013 – 2023.

The special prescription is a tool available to prosecutors through which the course of the general prescription can be interrupted by communicating to the investigated person a procedural act – a summons, an act of charging or indictment, or a sentence – any procedural act that shows the accused person has been informed of the accusations. At the moment of communicating such an act, the course of the general prescription is interrupted, and a new term of special prescription begins.

In the Cosma case – the DNA prosecutors argued – a new term of special prescription began on November 1, 2016, the date of the first-instance conviction sentence. Therefore, according to the DNA, the acts would have been prescribed at the earliest on November 1, 2024.

But the CCR said that this tool of special prescription (through which the course of prescription is interrupted) does not exist in the period 2018 – 2022, and the ÎCCJ, in its interpretation decision, extended this period to 2014 – 2022, based on the principle of the most favorable penal law.

Then came the CJEU which ruled that judges must apply the CCR decisions, but not the ÎCCJ’s.

However, the Ploiești Court of Appeal did not consider the CJEU decisions, considered – like the ÎCCJ – that there is no special prescription in the period 2014 – 2022 (not just in the period 2018 – 2022, as decided by the CCR and confirmed by the CJEU). Therefore, the Ploiești Court of Appeal considered that the course of the general prescription was not interrupted by the conviction sentence of November 1, 2016, and the acts of the Cosma family were prescribed in 2021 and 2023.

What Explanations the Ploiești Court of Appeal Offered: „Savonea Did the Same!”

The only explanation provided by the Ploiești Court of Appeal panel for not considering the CJEU decisions is that the High Court did the same in other similar cases.

„The Court finds that the ÎCCJ also pronounced in this sense, through Decisions no. 720 of November 2, 2023, 616 of October 12, 2023, 450 of September 7, 2023, 451 of September 7, 2023, etc… the practice of the ÎCCJ being consistent regarding these aspects,” stated the Ploiești Court of Appeal.

Decision no. 450 of September 7 was made by an ÎCCJ panel that included judge Lia Savonea. See details here.

The Public Information and Relations Office of the Ploiești Court of Appeal told G4media.ro that it cannot explain why the court’s panel did not consider the CJEU decisions, but it communicated the names of the judges who pronounced the decision to cease the criminal proceedings in the Cosma family case.

The judges in the panel were Constantin Niță and Lavinia Nușa Apostu.

According to documents from the Special Section file regarding former prosecutor Mircea Negulescu, also known as Portocală („orange”- translator’s note), published by luju.ro, Cristinel Toader, a former chief at the Local Police Ploiești, investigated by Portocală, stated that prosecutor Negulescu had asked him for information about judge Niță, who was then at the Prahova Tribunal.

„The injured person stated that Negulescu Mircea had begun to ask him for information about the private life of some judges, namely about the private life of the magistrates Niță Constantin, Popa Daniela, Savu Alina, prosecutor Negulescu Mircea aiming to find out details about the entourage with which the judges spent their vacations, the locations where they spent their vacations, as well as the people who might have covered the costs of the vacations.

Toader Cristinel reported that Negulescu Mircea asked him to follow the bank transactions of the previously indicated magistrate judges, considering that the injured person knew an employee at Transilvania Bank – Ploiești branch; to follow the route that the magistrate judges took daily, all this information being necessary for the named Negulescu Mircea, as a prosecutor, in the desire to find compromising aspects that could be used against the magistrates,” the documents of the former Special Section show.

In November 2022, judge Lavinia Nușa Apostu, then at the Prahova Tribunal, found alleged irregularities in the case of the former head of DGA Prahova, Constantin Ispas, a case handled by former DNA Ploiești prosecutors Lucian Onea and Cerasela Răileanu.

Former Judge at the European Tribunal: Decisions of European Courts Are Mandatory

„The primacy of European law makes every national judge, ipso facto, a European judge. The fundamental treaties of the EU and the accession treaties of the member countries are explicit in this regard. From the historic ruling, Van Gent en Loos, to today, the consolidated jurisprudence has reinforced this principle, bringing it to the level of a supreme brocard. It is valid for the supreme courts of the member states and for the constitutional courts. In practice, it is a brocard, a supreme principle, a pillar of European constitutional law. As such, the CJEU decision in case 107/23 must be respected as such. It is a valid decision for all judges in the EU, if they were confronted with a situation similar to the one in our country. The legal grounds of this decision are well specified and are correct,” explained for G4media.ro the former judge at the European Tribunal, Professor Valerius Ciucă from the Faculty of Law at Alexandru Ioan Cuza University of Iași, for G4media.ro.