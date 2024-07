LIVE European Digital Youth Summit / Beneficiile transformării digitale pentru perspectivele tinerilor, pe dimensiuni multiple

Tudor Andronic is a Software Development Engineer with a focus on machine learning, passionate about technology and sharing his knowledge with others. He began his journey in high school, founding a robotics club to inspire his peers and participating in STEAM contests across America and Europe. Tudor promotes programming and robotics within his city, Suceava, and has organized and delivered workshops for university students, as well as students from rural areas. Tudor’s work demonstrates the powerful role technology can play in education, engagement, and building inclusive communities.