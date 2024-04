VIDEO Bătaie în Parlamentul Georgiei: Liderul partidului de guvernământ, lovit cu pumnul în cap din cauza „legii privind agenții străini” / Parlamentarii pro-guvern și cei ai opoziției s-au luat apoi cu toții la bătaie

MP and leader of the opposition Citizens Party, Aleko Elisashvili, has punched Georgian Dream parliamentary leader Mamuka Mdinardze in the face in parliament.

