Romanian employees overwhelmed: women disproportionately affected by burnout

A growing number of employees in Romania suffer from professional exhaustion, or burnout, with women being disproportionately affected, according to a study by the APSAP Training Center (a Romanian NGO providing professional development programs). The study identifies key factors contributing to physical and mental burnout: fatigue, overtime work, imbalanced schedules, repetitive tasks, and lack of personal space or privacy at home, News.ro reports.

„Burnout is a real syndrome with a significant negative impact on employee performance and a warning sign that should not be ignored,” says Bogdan-Costin Fârșirotu, president of the APSAP Training Center.

The research involved 2,053 employees from both private and public sectors. Emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion due to burnout can trigger serious health conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, nervous system disorders, depression, and other issues.

Key Findings from the Study:

Gender Disparity in Burnout

33.16% of women report frequent burnout compared to 20.75% of men .

report frequent burnout compared to . Women often take on additional workloads, demonstrate resilience, and support colleagues more, yet their efforts remain underappreciated, leading to heightened stress.

Impact of Work Schedules

40% of shift workers frequently experience burnout, primarily due to irregular sleep patterns and insufficient rest.

frequently experience burnout, primarily due to irregular sleep patterns and insufficient rest. In contrast, 25.59% of employees with flexible schedules report similar levels of exhaustion, emphasizing the benefits of work-life balance.

Living Arrangements and Burnout

65.49% of individuals living with others report constant exhaustion, compared to 29.44% of those living alone .

report constant exhaustion, compared to . Sharing a living space can exacerbate stress due to lack of privacy, interpersonal conflicts, and the pressures of communal responsibilities.

Repetitive vs. Creative Work

42.79% of those in repetitive jobs feel frequent burnout, while only 18.17% in creative roles report similar exhaustion levels.

feel frequent burnout, while only report similar exhaustion levels. Routine tasks tend to drain energy, whereas creativity fosters stimulation and well-being.

Recreational Activities as a Solution

40% of people without recreational activities face frequent burnout compared to 24.74% who spend 12+ hours weekly on hobbies or sports .

face frequent burnout compared to . Recreation reduces stress, promotes mental health, and improves overall life balance.

Insights and Recommendations

The study emphasizes the urgent need for companies to take proactive measures to support employees’ mental and emotional health. Suggested solutions include:

Offering psychological assistance programs. Introducing flexible schedules. Creating designated relaxation areas at workplaces.

Without such interventions, burnout can lower productivity and cause long-term health issues among employees.

Burnout in a Broader Context

Recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019 as a work-related phenomenon, burnout is not classified as a disease. However, in countries like the Netherlands, employees diagnosed with burnout can receive up to 104 weeks of medical leave at 77% of their salary.

In Romania, burnout is not yet considered a medical condition. Still, there is ongoing debate in the Senate about granting medical leave for physical exhaustion.

„Occupational burnout reflects extreme emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion tied to chronic work stress. It diminishes motivation, performance, and overall health, contributing to conditions like hypertension, weakened immunity, and depression,” experts warn.

The APSAP Training Center, established in 2014, is Romania’s largest professional development organization, serving both public and private sectors.