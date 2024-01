Liderii iordanian, egiptean şi palestinian îndeamnă la „menţinerea presiunii” pentru a opri „agresiunea israeliană împotriva Fâșiei Gaza”

His Majesty King Abdullah, Egypt President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas stress the need to continue pushing for an end to the Israeli aggression on #Gaza and the protection of civilians, during a summit held in Aqabahttps://t.co/oA59WNpTCu pic.twitter.com/hFereffwLR

— RHC (@RHCJO) January 10, 2024