Exclusive: Iohannis to host Viktor Orban, Charles Michel, and the Prime Ministers of Belgium and Croatia at Cotroceni

President Klaus Iohannis is set to welcome European Council President Charles Michel and the Prime Ministers of Hungary – Viktor Orban, Belgium – Alexander De Croo, and Croatia – Andrej Plenković, for a meeting at the Cotroceni Palace on Wednesday, official sources told G4Media. President Iohannis will host an official dinner for the four foreign dignitaries.

The meeting will be held in the format of the Strategic Agenda, initiated by Charles Michel, focusing on the EU’s priorities for the next institutional cycle.

This marks the first time a meeting in this format has been organized with Hungary, Belgium, Croatia, plus the head of the European Council.

The visit comes three months before Hungary is set to assume the rotating presidency of the European Union, a critical period for negotiating the leadership positions of the major EU institutions post-elections – the European Parliament, the European Commission, the European Council, as well as Commissioner roles.

The event is organized amidst the backdrop of Iohannis’s official announcement of his candidacy for NATO Secretary-General. Hungary, Belgium, and Croatia are NATO members, and unanimity is required for this appointment.