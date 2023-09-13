Debris that could be from a new drone crash in Romania discovered in the area of Nufărul and Victoria / The site is 20 km inland from Ismail
The crew of an IAR 330 Puma helicopter of the Romanian Air Force identified on Wednesday around 11.30 am, in the area of Nufăru and Victoria in Tulcea county, fragments that may have come from a drone, scattered over an area of several tens of meters, the Ministry of National Defence reports.
The municipalities of Nufăru and Victoria are located several dozen kilometres from the border with Ukraine, on the Sfântu Gheorghe arm.
If it is confirmed that the fragments found by the military belong to a drone, it would be the third drone used in the war in Ukraine found on Romanian territory in two weeks.
The major difference is that the other two drones were found in Plauru (Tulcea), on the banks of the Danube, a few metres from the Ukrainian border.
Russian military forces have been constantly attacking the Ukrainian port of Izmail in recent weeks.
Another Romanian Air Force helicopter, from the 90th Air Transport Base in Otopeni, was sent to the area with a specialized team on board to carry out preliminary field investigations and collect evidence for forensic analysis.
The wreckage of the first drone found on Romanian territory, in the area of Plauru in early September, is located in the border area with Ukraine. The debris identified today is located in the area of Nufăru and Victoria, 22 km from Plauru.
