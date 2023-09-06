Romanian President: If it is confirmed that the elements discovered by Ministry of Defense belong to a Russian drone, it would be a serious violation of Romania’s sovereignty and territorial integrity / We are very well defended within NATO

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that if it is confirmed that the items discovered by the Defense Ministry belong to a Russian drone, this would be an unacceptable situation and „a serious violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Romania, a NATO ally.”

Klaus Iohannis:

Before talking about the Summit, I would like to refer to the latest information on the identification, by the MApN, on Romanian territory, near the border with Ukraine, of components that could be drone.

I have been informed in real time by the Ministry of Defense of this discovery and I have requested an urgent and professional investigation into the origin of these components and the time and circumstances in which they arrived on Romanian territory.

If it is confirmed that these items originated from a Russian drone, such a situation would be completely unacceptable and a serious violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Romania, a NATO ally.

As I have already mentioned, these attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, which are war crimes, are taking place at a very short distance from the Romanian border. However, we are alert and in constant contact with our other NATO allies.

I repeat: within NATO we are very well defended and Romania has extremely strong security guarantees, the strongest in our history.