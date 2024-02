VIDEO Zelenski arată cum se antrenează piloții ucraineni pe avioane F-16 / „Este un avion distractiv de zburat. F-16 este cu siguranță mult mai agil decât MIG. Se simte ca și cum avionul vrea să îl pilotezi mai agresiv”, spune un pilot

All Ukrainians are waiting for the day when the first Ukrainian F-16s appear in our skies and strengthen the defense of our cities and communities, as well as the capabilities of Ukraine’s Defense Forces. While our pilots and personnel continue their training, I thank the F-16… pic.twitter.com/NgaAtC5x8K

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 23, 2024