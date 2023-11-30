The great vulnerability of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu: The business dealings of his protégée
The G4Media.ro investigation into a contract worth 27 million euros on the verge of being awarded by the Sector 3 City Hall in the Capital to a company controlled by individuals from the entourage of Sorina Stan (formerly Docuz), the ex-wife of Mayor Robert Negoiță, is much more significant than it appears at first glance. It goes beyond the scope of a simple local scheme and has long-term implications at the top of the PSD (Social Democratic Party).
After weeks of verification, G4Media.ro has gathered enough information and evidence to conclude that there are close connections between the winning company and Sorina Stan (Docuz). However, numerous ties link the Docuz family to the company Gab Pavolux, which qualified for a four-year mega-contract framework for catering services for schools and kindergartens in Sector 3 of Bucharest.
In this context, the very close political relationship between Marcel Ciolacu and Robert Negoiță is noteworthy, with the latter publicly praised by the PSD leader and courted for a possible return to the party—sources from G4Media point to him as a potential candidate for the General Mayor of the Capital position.
The investigation in brief (click here for the full investigation):
A framework contract worth 133 million lei, tendered by the Sector 3 City Hall led by Robert Negoiță, is on the verge of being signed with a Buzău-based company, which reported zero turnover from 2014 to 2021, after winning a bidding process marked by numerous questions. To meet a key participation requirement, the Buzău company is supported by a construction firm, whose owner and his wife have been PSD financiers during the tenure of the current party president, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu. Various documents and clues uncovered by G4Media.ro reveal that behind the small company targeting funds from Sector 3 are members of two families – Docuz and Arghir –, close to the current mayor of Sector 3 and the PSD president, Marcel Ciolacu.
