The „Belgian” Islam and the „French” Islam: urban phenomena / Brussels, a city managed by 19 distinct entities with quasi-medieval autonomy

Now, after the presumed terrorist who fatally shot two Swedish supporters on Monday evening was in turn killed by the police, who intercepted him this morning in a cafe in the Schaerbeek district of Brussels, more details about him are emerging.

45 years old and of Tunisian nationality, Abdesalem L. applied for asylum in 2019, a request that was denied, and he was therefore residing illegally in Belgium.

He lived in the Schaerbeek district, an extremely mixed area, just like Saint-Josse or Molenbeek and Anderlecht, the latter known for their football teams. They are central districts of Brussels traditionally called communes.

A Brief Portrait of Brussels

It’s important to remember that, at the same time, most of the perpetrators of the 2015 Paris attacks (130 dead) came from Brussels, particularly from the heavily Muslim-concentrated neighborhood of Molenbeek. These were followed, in 2016, by the Brussels bombings at the international airport and metro stations (38 dead).

Outside Belgium, many have written about Molenbeek, a hotbed of Islamism, as if it were a city, or a „locality,” when in reality, it’s just a district of Brussels. According to official statistics, Brussels stands out as one of the most diverse cities in the world, right after Dubai. In Brussels, 62% of residents were born abroad (in Dubai, it’s over 80%). Between a quarter and a third of the population are Muslim, the highest proportion of any Western capital.

Molenbeek must be understood within the specific context of Belgium, and especially within the bizarre tapestry of medieval administrative remnants that is Brussels.

Brussels is the third-wealthiest region in Europe after London and Paris. There are enormous disparities from one neighborhood to another. The administrative entities (districts, sectors)—those „communes”—number 19 and possess a quasi-medieval type of autonomy, each with its own police force, urban planning, local taxes, and folkloric peculiarities… A conglomerate of 19 entities with distinct identities.

The chaotic manner in which the city has been constructed in recent decades (making Brussels a negative example of urban planning on par with Bucharest) has further emphasized local and cultural identities from one commune to another.

Spanning 160 km2, half of which is greenery, Brussels is literally crossed by two highways, a result of the absence of urban planning policies up until the 1990s. Two parallel „highways” pass through the European quarter (Rue de la Loi and Belliard), with one also cutting through a small portion of Cinquantenaire Park near the EU institutions. The inner ring, with a pentagonal route surrounding the old city, is essentially a highway as well.

Brussels generates 20% of the Belgian GDP, houses the EU, NATO, and many other international organizations, but with over 20% of its population unemployed, unemployment is above the EU average. In some of these impoverished neighborhoods with a strong Muslim immigrant identity (Anderlecht, Saint-Josse, Molenbeek, Schaerbeek), unemployment exceeds 50%.