BREAKING Prime Minister Ciolacu: All current cash limits will be maintained for individuals and legal entities. With two exceptions: the cash register limit will be 50,000 lei and the advances for reimbursements 1,000 lei/day

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Tuesday that the regulations for limiting cash transactions will be reconsidered at the Government’s upcoming meeting. The existing caps on cash transactions will remain for both individuals and businesses, with two alterations: the cash transaction limit will be 50,000 lei and the daily advance for settlements will be 1,000 lei, as stated by the Prime Minister.

He also expressed his commitment to supporting small business owners and ordinary citizens, stating that he has held multiple discussions with them, as well as with members of the business community and banking sector representatives. They shared practical concerns regarding the impending fiscal measures from the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) and the Ministry of Finance concerning cash transactions. The Prime Minister emphasized that these individuals are not tax evaders but are the backbone of the nation.

Therefore, at the first Government meeting, I will review the proposals from the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) and the Ministry of Finance because it is my duty to intervene when things are heading in the wrong direction. The voice of the people, the rural householders, all Romanians, is heard by the Government!

All current cash limits will be maintained for both individuals and legal entities. With two exceptions: the cash desk ceiling will be 50,000 lei, and the advance for settlements will be 1,000 lei/day,” Marcel Ciolacu announced.

The Prime Minister also has a message for „the tax evaders who have taken advantage of this public discussion”:

„I will come after you! I will come and take you out of the customs offices, out of the state institutions’ offices, out of everywhere! Just as I have started the war against those who ruin people’s lives with slot machines, you will not escape either!” Marcel Ciolacu conveyed on his Facebook page.

In the context of the new regulations coming into effect on November 11, there is a measure that significantly reduces cash payments for both companies and individuals, even down to 1,000 lei per person.

Accordingly, cash receipts are limited to a daily ceiling of 1,000 lei from a legal entity. Additionally, it prohibits the fragmented cash collections from beneficiaries for invoices whose value exceeds 1,000 lei and, respectively, 2,000 lei in the case of cash and carry type stores. It also forbids the fragmentation of invoices for a delivery of goods or provision of services whose value exceeds 1,000 lei, respectively 2,000 lei, as well as fragmented cash payments to suppliers of goods and services for invoices whose value is over 1,000 lei and, respectively, 2,000 lei, towards cash and carry type stores.

Collections and payments can be made between a legal entity and an individual within the daily limit of 5,000 lei to/from an individual.

The cash amounts in the legal entity’s cash register may not exceed, at the end of each day, the limit of RON 50,000.

Failure to comply with the above ceilings will result in a fine of 25% of the amount received/paid or held in the cash register in excess of the ceiling. Collections and payments may be made between 2 individuals up to a daily limit of 10,000 lei.