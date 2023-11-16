G4Media.ro

SOURCES: The Government aims to halt salary increases for public sector employees. An emergency ordinance project that also changes the definition of arrears

The government intends to stop salary increases for public servants by prohibiting state institution heads from issuing administrative acts for this purpose, according to an emergency ordinance draft reviewed by G4Media. This draft ordinance, prompted by a budget crisis attributed to the PSD-PNL coalition’s overestimation of budget revenues, is scheduled for initial discussion in the government’s Thursday session.

The draft contains two key points. The first stipulates that institution heads will no longer report salary-related rights established by administrative acts as arrears but as outstanding payments. The second point is that these leaders will no longer be able to raise public servant salaries through administrative acts. The text of the draft ordinance specifies that public institutions will not categorize as arrears any salary-related rights determined by administrative acts issued by their leaders, nor the related contributions, with such sums to be reported as outstanding payments instead. It also states that public institution leaders cannot issue administrative acts to establish additional salary rights beyond those set by existing specific legislation, except where specifically regulated otherwise by normative acts.

The text of the emergency ordinance project states:

– „Public institutions will not report any salary-related entitlements established through administrative acts issued by their leaders, which are additional to those set by the current specific legislation, as arrears, but instead as outstanding payments.”

– „Leaders of public institutions can no longer issue administrative acts that establish additional salary-related entitlements beyond those determined by the current specific legislation, aimed at equalizing the salary rights of the employed personnel, except in cases where otherwise regulated by specific normative acts.”

