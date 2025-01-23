How the EU responds to president Trump’s challenges and why Călin Georgescu is a nightmare for Europe

U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats of a trade war persist, but EU leaders are responding calmly for now. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced an interest in expanding markets in China, India, and South America. The biggest question mark, however, concerns the U.S. commitment to Europe’s security. Leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron are already pushing for increased military spending within the bloc. Amid these uncertainties, a pro-Russia and anti-EU president like Călin Georgescu (a Romanian nationalist politician) would be a nightmare for the European Union’s unity.

The EU faces two major dilemmas under Trump’s new term: the U.S. stance on Ukraine and broader European security, as well as Washington’s trade policies toward the EU.

To effectively counter any negative decisions from the White House, the EU needs solidarity and unity. This is where Călin Georgescu becomes an unpredictable factor. A president like him could use his veto power against measures supporting Ukraine, sanctions on Russia, or a more coherent European defense policy. His presence would increase the number of EU vetoes, aligning with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is widely seen as a Trojan horse for Russia within the EU. While the EU has shown it can bypass such vetoes, doing so requires time and considerable effort.

Both in diplomatic circles and financial markets, there is real anxiety over the possibility of a candidate like Călin Georgescu winning Romania’s presidential elections. With openly pro-Russia, anti-EU, and anti-NATO views, Georgescu in office could lead to economic sanctions against Romania, similar to those imposed on Hungary. The freezing of EU funds is the easiest leverage Brussels could use, which would be disastrous for Romania’s budget.

However, it’s important to note that Călin Georgescu is not just an eccentric figure or a historical anomaly. He is the political product of economic nationalism, a movement that has gained dominance in Romanian society. This is evident in a survey conducted by Inscop for the organization Funky Citizens, which shows that while 88% of respondents reject leaving the EU and NATO, most believe foreign companies should be heavily taxed and that wealthier countries conspire to keep Romania poor.

Georgescu and extremist/populist parties are now reaping the benefits of seeds planted by former Romanian leaders Victor Ponta and Liviu Dragnea since 2010. The Social Democratic Party (PSD), the former political alliance USL, and their affiliated media outlets have continuously fed Romanians the false narrative that „Romania is a colony,” despite statistical evidence showing a significant rise in living standards since the country joined the EU. However, this is part of a broader global trend. The Edelman Trust Barometer indicates that economic fears have turned into resentment, with 6 out of 10 respondents reporting moderate to high dissatisfaction. This sentiment stems from the belief that governments and businesses work against ordinary people’s interests, ultimately benefiting only the wealthy.

The European Context

Right now, the political and economic landscape that will define the EU—and Romania—over the next four years is taking shape. President Donald Trump continues to signal his dissatisfaction with the U.S.-EU trade deficit and has vowed to take action—specifically through tariffs.

„China is taking advantage of us, but so is the European Union. They are very, very bad to us. They don’t want our cars, they don’t need our agricultural products. They take almost nothing (…) So we’re going to impose tariffs. That’s the only way we’ll get our money back. It’s the only way to create fairness,” President Trump said on Wednesday. A few days earlier, he hinted at a possible bargaining chip: if the EU buys American natural gas and oil, the trade imbalance could be resolved.

The White House’s threats have been met with measured responses from EU leaders. Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and von der Leyen have all maintained a remarkably calm tone in their public statements. The same approach has been taken by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu. All have expressed willingness to work with the new U.S. administration and a commitment to increasing defense spending—something Trump has consistently demanded.

However, von der Leyen has already signaled that the EU is ready to strengthen ties with China, India, and South America if U.S. tariffs make the American market prohibitive. Whether these countries—each with their own issues regarding protectionism, political unpredictability, and economic instability—can replace the world’s largest market remains uncertain.

EU leaders believe they still hold a major bargaining chip: European legislation on the digital market and artificial intelligence. These regulatory frameworks could serve as powerful negotiation tools with the White House, as they provide mechanisms to impose heavy penalties—even outright bans—on digital services from American tech giants.

Of course, the Trump administration also has its own leverage against the EU. If negotiations fail and a trade war erupts, the consequences will be felt in every EU member state. Just one example: if German cars face higher tariffs and struggle to enter the U.S. market, Romanian suppliers to German automakers will also suffer.

The Role of Călin Georgescu

In the event of a trade war between Washington and Brussels, the EU has only one option: unity. If the 27 member states fail to quickly reach a consensus on countermeasures, individual countries will seek separate deals with the U.S., weakening the bloc’s collective strength.

This is where Călin Georgescu becomes a critical factor. It’s easy to predict how a president who has fully aligned his campaign with Trump and openly despises the EU would vote in the European Council. There are also lingering questions about the support Georgescu and the so-called „sovereigntist” movement receive from figures like Elon Musk and Donald Trump Jr. It’s unclear whether they have President Trump’s endorsement or are acting independently, but their backing aligns with their support for other far-right parties and leaders in Europe, such as Germany’s AfD or the UK’s Reform Party.

Is Georgescu seen in Washington as another potential weak link in the EU? We don’t know for sure yet—only indirect signals suggest this possibility. But what is shaping up to be Romania’s nightmare may soon become Europe’s as well.