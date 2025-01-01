EXCLUSIVE Roberta Metsola, interview for G4Media: we are confident that Romania’s new elections will take place soon / People, not bots, should decide the future of their country / We must reduce unnecessary bureaucracy that drives people and jobs away from the EU

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, discussed Russia’s interference in European elections and Romania’s presidential elections in an exclusive interview with G4Media. She expressed confidence that „Romania’s new elections will take place soon” and highlighted the need to reduce the bureaucracy stifling businesses.

Full Interview

Q: Why did it take so long for Romania to join Schengen, and what is the future of Schengen amid some countries reintroducing border controls?

Roberta Metsola: I have supported Romania’s full Schengen membership from day one and want to congratulate the Romanian people, who have worked tirelessly for so long to be where they belong — as a full-fledged Schengen member.

When the decision was made (December 12), several Romanian colleagues expressed joy, saying it made them feel „100% European.” I was proud to share that moment with them. A stronger Schengen means a safer and more united Europe.

Member states have faced migration challenges that delayed Schengen’s expansion for too long. With the new EU Pact on Migration and Asylum and the updated Schengen Border Code, we can ensure better protection for our external borders and address these challenges in a coordinated manner. Secure external borders are a prerequisite for removing internal border controls.

Q: What measures is the European Parliament taking to stop Russian interference in EU elections?

Roberta Metsola: The European Parliament has always been a staunch defender of free and fair elections. We condemn any attempts by third parties, like Russia, to influence elections in any member state. People, not bots, should decide the future of their countries.

We must safeguard our democracies by working together to counter such attacks more effectively. To this end, the European Parliament recently established a special committee on the European Democracy Shield to strengthen our resilience. Through the Digital Services Act (DSA) and new rules on political advertising, we’ve taken additional steps to protect our citizens.

Regarding Romania’s elections, the European Commission has already initiated official proceedings against TikTok over electoral risks under the DSA. The European Parliament will ensure these allegations are thoroughly investigated. If proven true, there must be consequences.

We are confident that the elections can happen soon, under a safe, fair, and transparent process, protecting Romanian voters’ rights. I commend Romanian authorities for taking this issue seriously and acting swiftly.

Q: Should the EU deploy armed forces in Ukraine if a ceasefire occurs, and should Ukraine accept territorial concessions for peace?

Roberta Metsola: Europe has stood by Ukraine from the very first day and will remain so as long as necessary. Only a strong Ukraine can negotiate from a position of power. Romania has been a steadfast ally in supporting Ukraine, and together with the international community, we will continue our efforts to secure a just and lasting peace. But this peace must be on Ukraine’s terms. Nothing about Ukraine should be decided without Ukraine.

Right now, we must focus on supporting Ukraine through its third winter of war. This includes ensuring its energy infrastructure is better protected to keep the lights on and people warm. The EU is providing an additional €160 million in energy aid for this purpose.

Q: Official statistics show a steady decline of the EU compared to the US and China over the past decade. What economic policy changes should the EU make to stop this decline, including Green Deal policies and AI regulations?

Roberta Metsola: We need to focus on simplification and implementation. These should guide us. This means cutting unnecessary bureaucracy that drives people and jobs away from Europe. It also means providing predictability and security to both businesses and citizens. They want to trust that the framework we set will be effective and consistent.

We must stop constantly changing rules and moving targets. Instead, we should support our businesses, especially SMEs, and invest in digital and technological infrastructure. This is especially vital for countries like Romania, one of the fastest-growing tech hubs in Eastern Europe.

Overall, we must make better use of our resources and talent. The single market, for instance, is our most important economic driver. However, due to a lack of harmonization and integration, we are not fully leveraging its potential in critical sectors like energy, telecommunications, services, and finance. We need to address this.

Q: What responsibility does the traditional political class have for the rise of the far right in the EU?

Roberta Metsola: The past five years have been marked by crises — from COVID-19 to war and rising living costs. People are angry and feel insecure. I believe we haven’t listened to them closely enough. Established parties have taken voters for granted, and this has pushed them away.

Extremists always offer false, simplistic answers to complex problems, preying on fear and uncertainty without delivering on their promises. We must work harder to win back these voters by offering vision, real solutions, and a clear path forward.

This means reducing energy bills, lowering living costs, and improving national safety nets. It also means strengthening Europe’s security to ensure everyone feels safe and protected. There is much work to be done.

Note: Interview conducted via email.