BREAKING Volodimir Zelensky expected to visit Romania on October 10 – Sources

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit Romania on October 10th, according to official sources who spoke to G4Media. The confirmation of the visit remains tentative until the last minute due to the volatile situation of the war, which could alter the plans of the Ukrainian leader at any moment.

This would mark President Zelensky’s inaugural visit to Romania since the onset of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Zelensky’s trip to Bucharest comes amidst Romania’s ongoing support for Kyiv during the grain crisis. While countries like Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia have adopted stringent positions on grain imports from Ukraine, Bucharest has been in consistent dialogue with Kyiv, arriving at a compromise.

More updates to follow.