G4Media.ro

BREAKING Volodimir Zelensky expected to visit Romania on October 10 – Sources

volodimir zelenski, klaus iohannis, romania, ucraina, kiev
Sursa foto: Facebook / Volodimir Zelenski (Володимир Зеленський)

BREAKING Volodimir Zelensky expected to visit Romania on October 10 – Sources

Articole, English6 Octombrie 2023 0 comentarii

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit Romania on October 10th, according to official sources who spoke to G4Media. The confirmation of the visit remains tentative until the last minute due to the volatile situation of the war, which could alter the plans of the Ukrainian leader at any moment.

This would mark President Zelensky’s inaugural visit to Romania since the onset of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Zelensky’s trip to Bucharest comes amidst Romania’s ongoing support for Kyiv during the grain crisis. While countries like Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia have adopted stringent positions on grain imports from Ukraine, Bucharest has been in consistent dialogue with Kyiv, arriving at a compromise.

More updates to follow.

Disclaimer:
- G4Media nu a cerut și nu a primit niciodată fonduri guvernamentale direct sau sub forma unor campanii de informare. Acesta este un ajutor de stat mascat care distorsionează piața de media și este inacceptabil. De asemenea, G4Media nu acceptă bani de la partidele politice în afara campaniilor electorale. Publicitatea electorală marcată ca atare este normală în perioada alegerilor.

- G4Media nu a primit și nu acceptă reclame de la industrii precum jocuri de noroc, pariuri, alcool și tutun. Este strict opțiunea G4Media. Nu promovăm vicii care pot distruge sănătatea, viața sau cariera unor oameni.

Tags: , , , ,
Susține-ne activitatea G4Media logo
Donație Paypal recurentă

Donează lunar pentru susținerea proiectului G4Media

Donează prin Transfer Bancar

CONT LEI: RO89RZBR0000060019874867

Deschis la Raiffeisen Bank
Donează prin Patreon

Donează

Citește și...

Persoane, majoritatea refugiați ucraineni, protestează împotriva agresiunii rusești în Ucraina, în fața ambasadelor Ucrainei și Rusiei la București, luni 10 octombrie 2022
sursa foto: Inquam Photos/ George Călin

Guvernul a prelungit, prin ordonanţă de urgenţă, perioada în care refugiaţii ucraineni din România vor beneficia de asistenţă umanitară, până la finalul lunii martie 2024

Articole5 Octombrie 2023 • 466 vizualizări
0 comentarii
olaf scholz, cancelarul germaniei
Sursa Foto: Facebook/ Olaf Scholz

Scholz: Germania susţine aderarea Bulgariei și României la Schengen / Cancelarul german s-a întâlnit la Berlin cu premierul Denkov

Articole5 Octombrie 2023 • 552 vizualizări
1 comentariu
Foto: Ambasada Germaniei

Ambasadorul Gebauer: Germania susţine în continuare ferm demult meritata aderare a Românei la spaţiul Schengen

Articole2 Octombrie 2023 • 691 vizualizări
1 comentariu

Pentru a posta un comentariu, trebuie să te Înregistrezi sau să te Autentifici.