Andrew Tate, victorious in court regarding the lifting of the seizure on his luxury cars

Curtea de Apel Bucureşti i-a dat câştig de cauză, luni, controversatului influencer Andrew Tate anulând decizia judecătorească ce instituia sechestru asupra bunurilor sale, între care mai multe maşini de lux, şi trimiţând decizia sechestrului spre reexaminare la instanţa inferioară, relatează News.ro

Andrew Tate, along with his brother Tristan Tate, is suspected of human trafficking and rape – allegations they deny – and is trying to recover his assets seized during the investigation in Romania. The Tate brothers appealed a judicial decision made in December 2023, which confirmed the legality of the seizure of their assets.

On Monday, however, the Bucharest Court of Appeal ordered a new trial regarding the seized assets, which include luxury cars. Andrew Tate’s brother, Tristan, as well as three associated companies, were also parties in the appeal won at the Bucharest Court of Appeal. These include SC Ground Breaking Development SRL, Talisman Enterprises SRL, and The Cannon Run Limited, according to judicial documents.

The decision pronounced on Monday by the Court of Appeal annuls the previous ruling and sends it for retrial. This means that the Tate brothers will be able to return to court and organize a new legal effort to recover their confiscated assets.

In a post on his account on the X platform, Andrew Tate commented that the court will now have to prove that his wealth was obtained illegally to justify the ongoing seizure, adding: ‘They will prove nothing, because it never happened.