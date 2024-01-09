Andrew Tate, victorious in court regarding the lifting of the seizure on his luxury cars
Andrew Tate, along with his brother Tristan Tate, is suspected of human trafficking and rape – allegations they deny – and is trying to recover his assets seized during the investigation in Romania. The Tate brothers appealed a judicial decision made in December 2023, which confirmed the legality of the seizure of their assets.
On Monday, however, the Bucharest Court of Appeal ordered a new trial regarding the seized assets, which include luxury cars. Andrew Tate’s brother, Tristan, as well as three associated companies, were also parties in the appeal won at the Bucharest Court of Appeal. These include SC Ground Breaking Development SRL, Talisman Enterprises SRL, and The Cannon Run Limited, according to judicial documents.
The decision pronounced on Monday by the Court of Appeal annuls the previous ruling and sends it for retrial. This means that the Tate brothers will be able to return to court and organize a new legal effort to recover their confiscated assets.
In a post on his account on the X platform, Andrew Tate commented that the court will now have to prove that his wealth was obtained illegally to justify the ongoing seizure, adding: ‘They will prove nothing, because it never happened.
Andrew Tate was charged in June, along with his brother Tristan and two female suspects from Romania, for human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, allegations they have denied.
Judicial documents published in June showed that the Tate brothers have accumulated millions of euros and acquired expensive assets and properties through their businesses, which included producing adult content and online self-improvement courses.
The indictment published in June 2023 identified seven alleged victims.
The Tate brothers were first arrested in December 2022 and spent several months in jail before being placed under house arrest. Although they have not been in detention for some time, they are not allowed to leave Romania.
In January 2023, expensive cars were seen being removed from a property associated with the Tate brothers near Bucharest. Also, during the searches, watches worth millions of euros were confiscated.
