A web of lies: how deceit undermined Romania’s politics

The dense web of lies suffocating Romania in recent years has been one of the key drivers behind the protest votes in November. The predatory state, whose public faces include Marcel Ciolacu (Prime Minister of Romania and leader of PSD) and Klaus Iohannis (Romanian President), has persistently and cynically deceived its citizens. The latest evidence of this is the public admission of vote transfers from Ciolacu to George Simion (leader of AUR, a far-right party). The absurd self-suspension of Crin Antonescu (former interim President and a controversial political figure) as a presidential candidate also fits into this deceitful charade, as the reasons he cited are laughable.

Adding to this is the serious yet unproven accusation of Russian interference in the elections, painting a grim picture of a morally bankrupt political elite. Ironically, for a significant segment of the population, the solution lies in Călin Georgescu (a self-proclaimed political outsider), a man who lies as effortlessly as he breathes.

The moral betrayal of citizens

The fundamental moral issue lies in the betrayal of citizens by the current power system. As long as visible actors like Klaus Iohannis and Marcel Ciolacu remain in office, the lies will continue. This prevents society from undergoing the normal process of purification or catharsis. The resulting tension continues to build and is likely to erupt in unpredictable ways.

Here is a brief list of lies that have deepened the chasm between Romania’s political elite and its citizens:

Key lies fueling political distrust

The PSD vote transfer to George Simion

Before the presidential elections, outlets like G4Media.ro warned of PSD’s plan to direct votes to George Simion to propel him into the second round alongside Marcel Ciolacu. Gigi Becali (AUR candidate and Simion’s informal mentor) publicly admitted to the strategy, as did some PNL leaders. Although PSD officials denied it, Alfred Simonis (leader of PSD’s parliamentary group) later revealed in a conversation with Ciolacu that PSD leaders had indeed transferred votes to Simion. Ciolacu’s reaction? He didn’t deny the claim but instead lamented being absent that day and not preventing it. Despite such a grave admission, no internal investigation within PSD has been launched. The public is left wondering: who orchestrated this malpractice? Was it electoral fraud?

The Antonescu debacle

In December, the governing coalition (PSD, PNL, UDMR) announced Crin Antonescu as their joint presidential candidate, sparking public outrage. Known for his role in the 2012 coup attempt, Antonescu’s candidacy seemed absurd, especially given his past anti-European Union rhetoric. Shortly after, in a surreal TV appearance, Antonescu “suspended” his candidacy, citing dubious reasons about lacking formal party support—despite existing coalition agreements.

Economic deception

In 2024, Ciolacu’s government unleashed unprecedented budgetary excesses aimed at winning the presidential elections. Economists warned of unsustainable spending, predicting harsh austerity in 2025. Ciolacu dismissed the warnings and even mocked critics, promising to tattoo his pledge against a VAT hike. By December 30, however, he increased taxes, admitting a deficit of 69 billion lei (3.92% of GDP).

Russia’s alleged interference

Claims of Russian interference in Călin Georgescu’s campaign were pivotal in the Constitutional Court’s (CCR) unprecedented annulment of the presidential elections. However, a month later, no solid evidence has emerged beyond declassified CSAT documents. Investigations have even linked PNL to Georgescu’s campaign. This lack of transparency erodes trust, fueling suspicion of lies by intelligence agencies and the CCR.

Justice and Klaus Iohannis’s broken promises

Klaus Iohannis won his second term on two key promises: removing PSD from governance and upholding justice and the rule of law. Both proved to be blatant lies. In 2021, he brought PSD back into government while the judiciary remains in shambles, dominated by anti-reformist judges and politically controlled prosecutors avoiding high-profile corruption cases.

Erosion of press freedom and public trust

The mainstream press, largely silenced by state and party funding, has failed its role as the watchdog of society. This mirrors Hungary’s trajectory, where the absence of a strong civil society emboldens political elites to act with impunity.

The result? A cascade of lies and scandals that have shattered public trust in Romania’s political class. Iohannis, Ciolacu, Crin Antonescu, and their enablers have shaped a predatory state, exploiting public resources for personal gain. As described by political scientist Mehrdad Vahabi, this „predatory state” is the perfect recipe for disaster in the upcoming spring presidential elections.