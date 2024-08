VIDEO UPDATE Rusia a bombardat un supermarket din regiunea ucraineană Donețk: Cel puțin 10 morți și 35 răniți

Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region. Russian terrorists hit an ordinary supermarket and a post office. There are people under the rubble. A rescue operation is underway, and everything will be done to save them.

At the moment, it’s known that four people have been killed. My… pic.twitter.com/Sd9vrGTHTc

