VIDEO Momentului atacului terorist de la Ankara, suprins de camerele de luat vederi

Momentul atacului terorist de la Ankara din fața clădirii ministerului de interne, aflat în apropiere de clădirea Parlamentului, a fost surpins de camerele de luat vederi.

A terrorist attack took place near Türkiye’s parliament, in Ankara earlier today leaving two police officers injured.

The suicide bomber let off an explosive device outside the Interior Ministry just hours before Parliament was set to re-open after summer recess.

A second… pic.twitter.com/TggJCyqztz

— • (@Alhamdhulillaah) October 1, 2023