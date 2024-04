VIDEO Centrală electrică de lângă Kiev, „distrusă complet” de lovituri rusești

‼️ Trypilska TPP generated more than 50% of the energy for the Kyiv region. It was completely destroyed by the Russian strike

Ukraine's power grid, according to Herman Halushchenko, head of the Energy Ministry, has in recent weeks been undergoing the most massive attack since… pic.twitter.com/Njt6mAoAYd

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 11, 2024