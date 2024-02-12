The power struggle behind the scenes in the Romanian Orthodox Church: Teodosie aims for Metropolitan status to boost his Patriarchal aspirations

His Eminence Teodosie, the Archbishop of Tomis, has been openly challenging Patriarch Daniel and, over the past three years, intensified his efforts to consolidate more power within the Romanian Orthodox Church by seeking to elevate his archbishopric to a metropolitanate. Teodosie’s ambition is to acquire symbolic power and better position himself in the competition for the church’s highest office. His actions are now prompting a critical discussion at the highest levels of the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR) about his alleged breaches of the church’s statutes.

Teodosie’s initial request to upgrade the archbishopric to a metropolitanate dates back to 2003, under Patriarch Teoctist’s leadership, as relayed by the BOR spokesperson. This request was denied. Despite having robust support from Adrian Năstase, the then PSD Prime Minister, President Ion Iliescu strongly opposed him, reports G4Media.

He made another attempt in 2021, which Patriarch Daniel firmly rejected through a sharply worded letter, a report exclusively shared by G4Media. Teodosie resumed his campaign in 2023 and has persisted into 2024.

Teodosie’s proposition is for the Archdiocese of Tomis to be elevated to a metropolitanate. However, the Holy Synod (BOR’s governing body) rejected this proposal on the grounds that a metropolitanate traditionally encompasses at least two dioceses, and currently, no neighboring diocese wishes to merge under a proposed Metropolitanate of Tomis. Consequently, BOR leadership argues that Teodosie’s ambitions contravene the BOR’s statutes, essentially the laws that govern the Romanian Orthodox Church’s operations.

Teodosie’s Objectives

His primary objective is to emerge as the principal challenger to Patriarch Daniel’s ecclesiastical vision within the BOR, sources told G4Media. Patriarch Daniel has steered the BOR on an ecumenical path, advocating cooperation with other churches and denominations, adopting anti-Russian and pro-Western stances. In contrast, Teodosie has fashioned himself as a staunch conservative, opposed to ecumenism, and even showing pro-Russian sympathies through his public actions in recent years.

Another goal is to increase both formal and symbolic power. Transforming the Archdiocese of Tomis into a metropolitanate would elevate Teodosie within the BOR hierarchy and imply support from a segment of the Synod – a change that only the Holy Synod can enact.

Teodosie’s ultimate ambition is to secure a viable candidacy for the church’s patriarchal seat, insiders reveal. Traditionally, a metropolitan, usually from Moldova, is elected as patriarch. Without metropolitan status, Teodosie’s chances of succeeding in a patriarchal election, should the position become vacant, appear slim. Notably, Archbishop Teodosie is 68, while Patriarch Daniel is 72.

Moreover, Teodosie advocates for the acknowledgment of the ancient Metropolitanate of Tomis, reputedly the oldest in the BOR. Achieving this would place him second in the BOR hierarchy, acting as the Patriarch’s deputy, and position him above the Metropolitan of Moldova in the ecclesiastical order, significantly boosting his patriarchal prospects should the position open up.

The risks of Teodosie’s rebellion

Though Teodosie’s dispute with Patriarch Daniel remains somewhat covert, with direct criticism typically aimed at BOR spokesperson Vasile Bănescu, considered the Patriarch’s close ally, Teodosie has initiated a broad conflict. There are concerns within the church that his actions could lead to a schism.

Throughout the pandemic, Teodosie garnered considerable support by vehemently opposing the Holy Synod’s safety measures. His stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine further distinguished him from Patriarch Daniel’s official position.

Politically, Teodosie’s rhetoric has aligned him with leaders of far-right parties, George Simion and Diana Șoșoacă.

Although the Romanian Orthodox Church has witnessed attempts at factional splits in the past, none have significantly swayed the faithful. However, Teodosie’s widespread media presence and appeal among some believers suggest a different scenario this time.

„There’s a possibility that Teodosie might establish a new church to draw followers, thereby attempting to weaken the Romanian Orthodox Church. He’s got nothing to lose, so anything could happen,” a BOR insider told G4Media.

At the upcoming Romanian Orthodox Church Synod meeting on February 29, discussions will include „violations of the church’s statutory order and disturbances to ecclesiastical and societal peace through acts of rebellion, indiscipline, and public pressure” by Archbishop Teodosie, as announced by Patriarchate spokesperson Vasile Bănescu.

Depending on the Synod’s decision, Teodosie could face varying degrees of disciplinary action. One potential outcome is his temporary suspension and a mandate for penance at a monastery.

In the meantime, Metropolitan Teofan of Moldova, a significant figure within Romanian Orthodoxy and potential successor to Patriarch Daniel, has signaled unity within the BOR and support for Patriarch Daniel. „There’s no need to revive old church structures. People are concerned with their immediate needs and health issues,” he stated, indicating a collective stance behind the current patriarchal leadership.