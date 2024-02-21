The governing coalition has decided on a joint strategy for the elections: joint elections and joint lists / Mihai Tudose: More than 60% of Romanians want consolidation of the elections / The final decision, announced at 7:00 PM

Rareș Bogdan (PNL) and Mihai Tudose (PSD) announced on Wednesday at 10:30 AM that the coalition has decided on a joint strategy for the elections, which will be validated at 4:00 PM in separate meetings of the PSD and PNL leaderships, and the final decision will be publicly announced by the leaders of the two parties at 7:00 PM.

„We met at 8:00 AM, had a very serious, in-depth discussion, and all agreed to go before our parties to discuss the principles and an important project,” Rareș Bogdan said in a joint statement with Mihai Tudose.

„We were waiting for sociological research on what Romanians want. It arrived last night. More than 60% of Romanians want the combination, and an even larger majority want continuity of governance and coherence of governance,” Mihai Tudose also stated.

„Today at 4:00 PM we have simultaneous leadership meetings to see what our colleagues think about our strategy. We will have a coalition immediately after, and at 7:00 PM you will have in front of you the two presidents from the two parties,” Tudose added.

PSD and PNL presidents, Marcel Ciolacu and Nicolae Ciucă, will make the public announcement at 7:00 PM.

„It’s natural to listen to our colleagues’ voices at 4:00 PM in the leadership offices of the two parties. Yesterday I explained to colleagues in Brussels, I talked with Manfred Weber,” Rareș Bogdan added.

What is known so far