SOURCES: President Iohannis, invited to give a speech in the plenary of the European Parliament in February

President Klaus Iohannis is expected to deliver a speech in the plenary of the European Parliament at the beginning of February, following an invitation from Roberta Metsola, according to political sources for G4Media.

The theme of the speech will be the future of Europe, given that European parliamentary elections are taking place in June.

At this moment, discussions are ongoing between the Cotroceni Palace and the European Parliament to finalize the last details of the event.

The speech will be scheduled a few weeks before the grand congress of the European People’s Party (EPP), which will take place in Bucharest. At this congress, the EPP is expected to announce its candidate for the presidency of the European Commission.

President Klaus Iohannis previously delivered a speech in the plenary of the European Parliament in October 2018, at a time when the institutions in Romania were under the assault of Liviu Dragnea