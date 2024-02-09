Samsung and retailers eMAG, Altex, and Flanco fined a record 123 million lei for price fixing by the Competition Council / Companies’ response

In a decisive stance against anti-competitive behavior, the Competition Council of Romania imposed fines amounting to 123 million lei on four major entities in the electronics market for their participation in a price-fixing conspiracy. The entities penalized include Samsung Romania (SEROM), Dante International S.A. (operating eMAG), Altex Romania S.R.L., and Flanco Retail S.A., covering offenses that occurred from 2019 to 2021. The fines were distributed as follows: SEROM was fined 75.441.655 lei, Dante International received a 20.311.427 lei penalty, Altex Romania was fined 21.376.113 lei, and Flanco Retail was penalized with 6.223.580 lei.

This concerted action, according to the Competition Council, involved SEROM and its retail partners—Altex, Dante, and Flanco—in establishing resale prices for certain electronic products. This agreement effectively restricted these retailers from setting their resale prices independently, thereby stifling competition at the retail level and leading to higher prices for consumers for specific types of televisions and mobile phones. These products are among the most significant in the electronics and communications sector, highlighting the gravity of the infringement.

The probe into these practices was triggered by evidence, including anonymous tips received via the Competition Alerts Platform, designed to flag breaches of Competition Law.

Reacting to the sanctions, eMAG’s representatives conveyed to G4Media their cooperation with the Competition Council throughout the probe, providing all required information transparently to elucidate the situation. In light of the fine, eMAG pledges to further focus on delivering value-added services to its customers, aiming to enhance their online shopping experience by saving them time and money.

Similarly, Samsung Electronics Romania’s response to the decision was articulated through a statement to G4Media, underscoring their respect for the Competition Council’s resolution and the measures taken to comply. „Samsung Electronics Romania has acknowledged the decision announced by the Competition Council and has taken all necessary steps to comply with it. We assure our customers and partners that this decision will not impact Samsung Electronics Romania’s operations. We commit to continuously improving our internal policies and procedures and to strengthening our compliance program. Additionally, we will continue to innovate and focus on our customers’ satisfaction, offering superior quality products and services,” stated representatives of Samsung Electronics Romania.

This incident underscores the critical role of regulatory bodies like the Competition Council in maintaining fair market practices and the ongoing efforts of companies to align with regulatory standards while striving to serve their customers effectively.