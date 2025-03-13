Romanian university SNSPA nominates Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, led by Remus Pricopie, a key player in blocking Călin Georgescu

The Bucharest-based SNSPA University, led by Remus Pricopie, nominated former U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize on Thursday, according to an official statement from the institution. Today, the Senate of the National School of Political and Administrative Studies (SNSPA) decided to initiate the nomination process for Donald Trump, former President of the United States, for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The decision comes amid Trump’s well-documented desire to win the Nobel Peace Prize. Two weeks ago, the American news outlet Axios published an analysis titled „Trump’s Obsession: The Nobel Peace Prize.”

It is also widely known that Trump enjoys flattery, and European leaders have often praised him during meetings to advance their political objectives. Currently, Romania faces challenges in its relationship with the U.S., as there have been no official public interactions with representatives of the Trump administration.

Romania recently made another goodwill gesture toward Trump’s inner circle. Two weeks ago, the judiciary allowed the Tate brothers (Andrew and Tristan Tate, controversial social media influencers with legal troubles in Romania), who are reportedly close to Barron Trump (Donald Trump’s son), to leave the country, despite being under investigation for rape and human trafficking.

SNSPA announced that it will invite other universities, both national and international partners, to join this initiative.

Pricopie’s Political Influence

SNSPA is led by Rector Remus Pricopie, who has played a significant role in recent Romanian political events.

Just last week, Pricopie filed a legal challenge against the candidacy of Călin Georgescu (a Romanian politician known for his nationalist and pro-Russian views), which led the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) to disqualify him from running in the presidential elections.

Additionally, SNSPA filed a complaint last year with the Constitutional Court, requesting a rerun of the first round of the presidential elections following the declassification of documents from the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT). As a result of SNSPA’s petition, the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) ruled to annul the elections.

SNSPA’s Official Statement on Trump’s Nomination

In this context, SNSPA Rector Professor Dr. Remus Pricopie stated:

„This decision is a recognition of former President Donald Trump’s sustained efforts in promoting peace and stability in regions marked by global tensions. Among the diplomatic initiatives that form the basis of this nomination are his actions to de-escalate the situation in Gaza, his innovative efforts to achieve a just peace in Ukraine, and his ongoing commitment to maintaining balance among major global geopolitical actors.”

As a higher education institution with a strong commitment to democratic values and international law, SNSPA believes it is essential to support leaders who contribute to global peace.

„We acknowledge former President Donald Trump’s role in facilitating diplomatic solutions to end the conflict in Ukraine while respecting state sovereignty and aligning with Euro-Atlantic values. Notably, ensuring peace in the Black Sea region by guaranteeing Ukraine’s sovereignty and the security of neighboring states, in accordance with fundamental principles of international law, is a crucial objective for global stability. As Romania’s School of Governance, SNSPA has an obligation to recognize and support initiatives that promote peace and dialogue, highlighting significant contributions in this area. Donald Trump is an unconventional politician who defies traditional norms but remains focused on achieving his ultimate goal. If that goal is peace—manifested through security, mutual respect among nations, and citizens’ prosperity—then this effort deserves global recognition and support. Appreciating a strong voice advocating for peace, such as that of Donald Trump, is fundamental.”

Through the expertise of its faculty, researchers, and alumni, SNSPA has consistently engaged in projects aimed at strengthening Euro-Atlantic relations, promoting democratic values, and supporting NATO and EU member states in their efforts to ensure international cohesion and resilience.

The university reaffirms its commitment to supporting initiatives that combat threats to security, stability, and peace. This role is particularly crucial in a time when social tensions—whether driven by extremism, ideological, economic, or ethnic conflicts, xenophobia, or hybrid attacks from state and non-state entities—are disrupting major geopolitical balances.