Romanian President Klaus Iohannis one of the few regional heads of state absent from the Peace Summit in Switzerland dedicated to Ukraine, despite having no busy schedule

A total of 50 countries and 56 heads of state and government participated this weekend in the Summit in Switzerland on peace in Ukraine. However, missing among the regional heads of state was the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, despite having no events scheduled for these days.

At a major global event, where decisions regarding aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia were made, our country was represented only by Foreign Minister Luminița Odobescu. She stated at the summit that the entire international community is obliged to continue supporting Ukraine, emphasizing the need for „a common commitment to uphold the undeniable right of every sovereign country to decide its future.” „Ukrainians are not just victims of Russian aggression. They are defenders of freedom and democracy,” Luminița Odobescu added.

G4Media requested a statement from the Presidential Administration regarding President Iohannis’s absence from this global event, and we will return with their response.

The Peace Summit in Switzerland is considered a success, given the large number of participants from all continents, according to political analysts. Russia (which was not invited) and China (which did not send delegates) were absent, but countries from Africa and the Caucasus, which still lean towards Russia, were present. It is the first summit focused on just three points: nuclear and food security, and the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war and children abducted by Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, US Vice President Kamala Harris, French President Emmanuel Macron, and leaders from Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Japan were among those who attended the meeting this weekend, held in the Swiss resort of Buergenstock. See the participants here: list-of-states-and-organizations_240616_100345 (2).

In this context, US Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new aid package of $1.5 billion for Ukraine, primarily focused on the energy sector and humanitarian assistance for this war-torn country. „These efforts will help Ukraine respond to Russia’s recent attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, supporting repairs and recovery, improving Ukraine’s resilience to energy supply disruptions, and laying the foundation for repairing and expanding Ukraine’s energy system,” said Kamala Harris.

Harris also announced that in collaboration with the US Congress, the State Department intends to provide an additional $300 million in civilian security assistance for Ukraine, to support life-saving equipment for Ukrainian border guards and law enforcement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on allies to provide increased assistance, as Moscow has recently intensified attacks in the Kharkiv area.