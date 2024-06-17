G4Media.ro

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis one of the few regional heads of state…

Klaus Iohannis
Sursa foto: Ilona Andrei / G4Media

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis one of the few regional heads of state absent from the Peace Summit in Switzerland dedicated to Ukraine, despite having no busy schedule

English17 Iunie 2024 0 comentarii

A total of 50 countries and 56 heads of state and government participated this weekend in the Summit in Switzerland on peace in Ukraine. However, missing among the regional heads of state was the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, despite having no events scheduled for these days.

At a major global event, where decisions regarding aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia were made, our country was represented only by Foreign Minister Luminița Odobescu. She stated at the summit that the entire international community is obliged to continue supporting Ukraine, emphasizing the need for „a common commitment to uphold the undeniable right of every sovereign country to decide its future.” „Ukrainians are not just victims of Russian aggression. They are defenders of freedom and democracy,” Luminița Odobescu added.

G4Media requested a statement from the Presidential Administration regarding President Iohannis’s absence from this global event, and we will return with their response.

The Peace Summit in Switzerland is considered a success, given the large number of participants from all continents, according to political analysts. Russia (which was not invited) and China (which did not send delegates) were absent, but countries from Africa and the Caucasus, which still lean towards Russia, were present. It is the first summit focused on just three points: nuclear and food security, and the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war and children abducted by Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, US Vice President Kamala Harris, French President Emmanuel Macron, and leaders from Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Japan were among those who attended the meeting this weekend, held in the Swiss resort of Buergenstock. See the participants here: list-of-states-and-organizations_240616_100345 (2).

In this context, US Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new aid package of $1.5 billion for Ukraine, primarily focused on the energy sector and humanitarian assistance for this war-torn country. „These efforts will help Ukraine respond to Russia’s recent attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, supporting repairs and recovery, improving Ukraine’s resilience to energy supply disruptions, and laying the foundation for repairing and expanding Ukraine’s energy system,” said Kamala Harris.

Harris also announced that in collaboration with the US Congress, the State Department intends to provide an additional $300 million in civilian security assistance for Ukraine, to support life-saving equipment for Ukrainian border guards and law enforcement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on allies to provide increased assistance, as Moscow has recently intensified attacks in the Kharkiv area.

Urmărește mai jos producțiile video ale G4Media:

Disclaimer:
- G4Media nu a cerut și nu a primit niciodată fonduri guvernamentale direct sau sub forma unor campanii de informare. Acesta este un ajutor de stat mascat care distorsionează piața de media și este inacceptabil. De asemenea, G4Media nu acceptă bani de la partidele politice în afara campaniilor electorale. Publicitatea electorală marcată ca atare este normală în perioada alegerilor.

- G4Media nu a primit și nu acceptă reclame de la industrii precum jocuri de noroc, pariuri, alcool și tutun. Este strict opțiunea G4Media. Nu promovăm vicii care pot distruge sănătatea, viața sau cariera unor oameni.

Tags: , ,
Susține-ne activitatea G4Media logo
Donație Paypal recurentă

Donează lunar pentru susținerea proiectului G4Media

Donează prin Transfer Bancar

CONT LEI: RO89RZBR0000060019874867

Deschis la Raiffeisen Bank
Donează prin Patreon

Donează

Citește și...

Austrian Chancellor ahead of European Council: 20,000 illegal migrants who arrived in Austria passed through Romania and Romanian police know about them / It’s a security problem for all Europe

Articole, English15 Decembrie 2022
1 comentariu

Pentru a posta un comentariu, trebuie să te Înregistrezi sau să te Autentifici.