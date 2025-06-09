Romanian extremists Călin Georgescu and George Simion praised at pro-Russian Moscow forum

Alex Jones and Jackson Hinkle, two American influencers known for their pro-Russian and conspiracy-laden rhetoric who have supported Romanian extremist candidates Călin Georgescu and George Simion, attended a forum in Moscow on Monday celebrating “Russian values.” Joining them on stage was Errol Musk, father of Elon Musk (U.S. tech billionaire), who has publicly supported Romanian far-right figures during the recent electoral campaign. The keynote speaker was Sergey Lavrov (Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs), a central figure in the Kremlin’s foreign policy apparatus.

Jackson Hinkle, a pro-Russian, antisemitic conspiracy theorist who frequently praises authoritarian leaders such as Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, interviewed George Simion in January 2025. Hinkle has built such a provocative online presence that he has been banned from YouTube, Twitch, and Instagram.

Over time, Hinkle has used misleading or manipulated content and has made antisemitic remarks denounced by civil rights watchdogs. Despite his praise for U.S. adversaries, he brands himself a “patriot.” Outlets like The New York Times, BBC, and Forbes have reported extensively on his actions.

Hinkle has also drawn criticism for regularly amplifying Kremlin propaganda about Ukraine, including disinformation tied to covert operations. His admiration for Russia appears to go beyond ideology—it’s personal.

Alex Jones, another notorious conspiracy theorist, has interviewed Călin Georgescu at least twice. In a February interview, Georgescu called on the United States to “restore democracy” in Romania, claiming the country is now under greater tyranny than during the Ceaușescu regime (referring to the communist dictatorship of Nicolae Ceaușescu in Romania, 1965–1989). He urged U.S. intervention to support “democratic values.”

In another interview in January 2025, Georgescu ranted to Alex Jones: “The globalists want to start World War III through Romania. Communism and capitalism are the same. We kneel before the U.S. President: We hope Trump will act on the situation in Romania. Please warn Trump.”

Also present at the „Forum of the Future 2050”, organized by the Tsargrad Institute (a Russian nationalist think tank), was Errol Musk, father of Elon Musk. The elder Musk has repeatedly criticized Romanian authorities and sided with extremist candidates Georgescu and Simion.

The Moscow forum was organized by Konstantin Malofeyev and Alexander Dugin, two prominent Russian nationalists under U.S. sanctions. Malofeyev is a wealthy oligarch linked to Russian ultra-conservative politics, while Dugin is a political philosopher often described as the „brain” behind Putin’s Eurasian ideology.

A month earlier, Mario Nawfal, another American influencer who openly supports the Romanian far-right party AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians), George Simion, and Călin Georgescu, also visited Moscow. During his trip, Nawfal met with Sergey Lavrov.

The article concludes by warning that Russia is waging a hybrid war against Romania, and that George Simion frequently echoes Russian propaganda narratives in his public discourse.