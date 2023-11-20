Romania and Bulgaria’s accession to the Schengen area is set to be on the agenda of the Justice and Home Affairs Council (JHA) meeting on December 5th, according to MEP Vlad Gheorghe

MEP Vlad Gheorghe of the USR Party has announced that the long-awaited accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen Area is scheduled for discussion during the Justice and Home Affairs Council (JHA) on December 5th.

The inclusion on the Council’s agenda marks a critical juncture almost mirroring last year’s scenario, where Austria’s veto prolonged Romania’s wait on the periphery of the European Union for another year. Gheorghe shared these details on his Facebook page, highlighting the importance of the upcoming session.

„Accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area on the agenda of the JHA Council on 5 December! The mention in the Council agenda is almost identical to the one from last year’s meeting, when Austria’s veto kept us in Europe’s queues for another year”, wrote Vlad Gheorghe on his Facebook page.

According to Gheorghe, this meeting represents a pivotal ‘last train’ opportunity for the nation. „It remains to be seen if the sustained pressure from the Commission, the Parliament, and each one of us has been effective, and if Romania will finally join the European free movement area it has deserved since 2011,” he stated.

The JHA Council’s agenda lists the topic as a probable point of discussion, reflecting the culmination of years of negotiation and anticipation for both Romania and Bulgaria.

„(poss.) Council Decision on the full application of the provisions of the Schengen acquis in Bulgaria and Romania (Legal basis: Article 4 (2) of the 2005 Act of Accession of Bulgaria and Romania) Adoption”

Background.

Alexander Schallenberg, Austria’s foreign minister, announced on Friday that his country maintains its veto on the expansion of the Schengen area with Romania and Bulgaria, reports Die Presse, quoted by Rador Radio Romania. In a discussion with his Bulgarian counterpart, Maria Gabriel, who is visiting Vienna, Schallenberg said Austria has a problem with Schengen.