LIVE Israelul a atacat un buncăr din Beirut unde posibilul succesor al Hezbollah se întâlnea cu alți lideri / Ministrul de externe al Iranului a aterizat la Beirut / Ayatollahul Khamenei îl va comemora vineri pe Nasrallah, un gest rar / IDF a distrus principalul drum între Liban și Siria

Our first count is that 32 missiles struck Nevatim Air Base (pins) — although three impact points are obscured by clouds in the 50 cm Skysat and had to be made with 3 m Dove images (white pins). @DuitsmanMS @sam_lair @dex_eve @JamesMartinCNS pic.twitter.com/AKxE8g41Vm

— Dr. Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk) October 3, 2024